The landscapes are changing

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
The @ Home Edition
Est: May 2020
Let’s get right to it: I learned from a reputable source, and not sure why they would be watching in the first place, that the recent Grammy Awards telecast was not exactly family friendly.
With the last of the major performance awards soon upon us, the Oscar and Tony Award telecasts are the final duo, this might be one of those seasons when I seek out the list of winners and take it from there.
I am a lifelong theater artist; however, I am not sure I could sit through either on-site event. Turning down a ticket to the Tony’s, (until recently), is not something I would have imagined that I would ever contemplate.
What has happened to our public airways? The scary part remains: that leopard will not, and cannot change its spots.
Discernment aided through advanced study is the new norm, and that is not easy to begin, even harder to sustain, especially in this instant knowledge world we have inherited.
Special note: I watched a most interesting documentary over the past few weeks, and sadly, I can’t recommend to you for fear that a child or young person might be watching. The storyline is not offensive in any way, it is, in fact, most compelling. However, it is the liberal use, and that is putting it mildly, of profanity, that overshadows what is an affirming outcome.
A simple use of the sound edit button should have been implemented.
Back to a newer future, already in progress.
Arts and about: What never changes is the sheer pleasure of that personal connection gained through the interaction with the great musicians, painters, sculptors, graphic designers, each so richly displayed in the gallery spaces of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.
On our recent trip to Northwest Arkansas, I spent a wonderful morning/early afternoon walking through its galleries, savoring every inch of its classically designed and appointed exhibit spaces.
I was particularly taken by the fact that art that I have become familiar with over the last dozen years somehow took on new life as some have been moved into new locations to make room for (as yet unseen) works from the museum’s vast collection.
This discovery process will only be heightened when the museum’s major renovations are completed within the next two years, (projected).
New gallery and public spaces are being added as we speak, even the comforting landscape/reflecting ponds are being cleaned to return them to their original ecological footprints.
When I came upon my old ‘friend,’ the Gilbert Stuart portrait of President George Washington, I was struck by the fact that he seemed to take on new life because of the different surroundings.
For in all reality, one is seeing him for the first time – that alone is the power of light– illumination and natural.
The fact that admission to the museum is free, except for special exhibits, makes it (quite simply) a permanent fixture during each stopover.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
t. a. smith
For: CDS
