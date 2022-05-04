The long road has good music

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
“…in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” Mark Twain
“May the 4th be with you” 2022
Willie says it best, “on the road, again…” and if I may, a personal note to begin: I drove more than 1,700 miles as the family in and around Springfield, Illinois, over the course of five days, moved my Mom to an assisted living center. For those of you who have had similar challenges, you are probably reliving those days as you read this.
What a blessing it is to have health and rehabilitation facilities for our aging parents.
What will be one of my most vivid memories will be watching the young staff gathering around Mom as she was eating her first meal in their well-appointed dining room. Many of them, I am fairly certain, had never been up close and personal with a 99-year-old who was enjoying a meal and some “colorful” conversation.
Speaking of Willie Nelson: Long miles need to be accompanied by good music and as the Pandora application is so readily available, many an hour was spent enjoying Mr. Nelson’s musical stylings. I also got to thinking; he is truly a musical renaissance man.
He is a songwriter, honored in 2015 as a Library of Congress Gershwin Award for Popular Song winner, a solo act of great renown, and what I found to be even more enlightening; the consummate artist in the duet format.
These combinations are almost as famous as his single works. He brings a chemistry to the partnerships that is rare. He simply makes the other person shine, and more or less setting the tone of the song, even when they are his guests. Tony Bennett is blessed with the same gifts.
Times, they are a changing: Our son (actually) went ‘to the movies’ and saw the new Nicholas Cage film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” He enjoyed the film and when I asked if the theatre was full, he indicated that most of the rear section was occupied, with very few patrons in the lower section. Sounds back to normal to me. Masks were not required.
I am anxious to talk to my sister in law’s daughter and her husband who went to see the Garth Brooks concert at Razorback Stadium on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
From the earliest report, they had a wonderful experience. I will have some technical questions to ask them for sure. One of them is how the natural intimacy of song can be captured (and broadcast) in a stadium setting. Mr. Brooks is not known for “delivering reflective ballads,” yet, he still should have them built into his song mix. Food for thought.
Wife Trisha Yearwood was on stage with him, and I want to ask them how two such distinct personalities were able to shape their delivery styles to achieve quieter moments. I saw the two of them in a television special honoring the Grand Ole Opry, and they struggled in achieving a balance.
On Broadway: The reviews are in for another major revival of one of the most endearing musicals of the early 1960s, in fact, this is its first staging since its 1964 original run.
“Funny Girl” has welcomed audiences to decidedly and very mixed reviews, and I fear, that the Barbra Streisand original may be too formidable to overcome. The classics are having a tough time this season.
Next Week: Some news on the musical Wicked – the film version – or should I say, versions. Quite intriguing.
@ CCT: Really proud of the team @ Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA as they have launched their 2022 calendar, finally: Run for Your Wife ends shortly, followed by London Suite and Little Shop of Horrors. They have only had minor virus challenges..
Connections made, through the arts, in our town.
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021
A Broadway Baby*
[*] One of Otis’ dearest friends was the Tony Award winning producer, (for Halleluiah, Baby!) Harry Rigby, who was a pioneer in bringing the musical theater revival back into prominence. In the early 70s he had smash hits, with (the multiple-Tony winning) No, No, Nanette (1971) that stared Ruby Keeler, followed in 1973 with Irene, starring Debbie Reynolds.
Otis is watching: As this was being typed, someone had placed, (over social media), the original poster art for Halleluiah, Baby! Now that is too eerie not to share.
T.A. Smith, author.
