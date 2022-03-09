The longest of DDB stretches

Outside of the immediate family, Steve Herring has dedicated more years to DDB than any other employee.
Steve started working as a carpenter for DDB in 2004, shortly after DDB moved to Wynnewood from Jacksboro, Texas. He was officially hired in 2006. Yes, that is 18 years of dedicated service.
When he started performing carpentry work for Dusty Mahorney there were only 10 employees counting the Mahorney family members. Steve started out building the departments required to produce the products inside the building. He was responsible for seeing that the building was suitable for the tasks at hand.
Steve stated that he would listen to Dusty’s plans and then proceed to build on those ideas. Steve said Dusty would say “get on board, enjoy the ride, this thing is bigger than me.”
The projects have always been limitless. Steve says before he got one project finished Dusty had another one in the works, and that continues to be true to this day with DDB.
Steve fondly recalled when DDB first acquired the building in Pauls Valley, they were walking through the warehouse when Dusty told him to keep up and he better be taking notes. Steve grins as he talks about how he walked with a flashlight between his teeth so he could take notes.
Among other projects, Steve built Dusty’s house, he built rehabs in Oklahoma City, recovery was a passion for Dusty.
Steve and Dusty spent many hours discussing Christ, the Bible, and the 12-step program.
He fondly told me a story of one such conversation. He said they were deep in a conversation, Dusty bringing points of recovery and Steve talking Bible, he said it hit him, a light came on “You are here.”
He explained that Christ’s address is not “over there” it is here, in this moment, in this conversation. Christ lives among us; Christ is a constant part of all we do, always with us.
When asked what he liked about working for DDB, Steve said “the trust.”
Steve stated it was like he was in the inner circle, “that’s where I landed”. Steve said it was more like he worked for the family, not just DDB. Steve laughs as he says he was farmed out to various family members to build various projects. He said he just went where he was sent, and that’s what he continues to do today.
When Steve is not building things for the betterment of DDB, he enjoys his grandchildren and playing his guitar. Steve writes and records worship music. Lately he is into instrumental music.
Steve served as the worship leader at Higher Ground Church for several years. His son Josh Herring is currently carrying on Steve’s passion. Josh serves as the worship leader at The House Church in Pauls Valley.
When you talk to Steve you can’t help but know Christ is there with you. If you didn’t bring Him, you can bet Steve did.
“On behalf of DDB and myself, thank you Steve for your faithfulness and dedication. It is truly an honor to call you our family member.”
