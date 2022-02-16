The mixed reviews are in, and well...

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“... and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
There is “…trouble (brewing) in River City,” and therefore, this week’s visit is a challenging one, given the fact that so much was riding on this production, from a personal viewpoint.
As I have mentioned during the run-up to The Music Man’s opening night, (February 10th), my mother, sensing my growing interest in musical theater, (I was a mere 10 years old), on a late summer/early fall afternoon, took me to see the national road tour of The Music Man in Chicago.
Now, 63 years removed from the first moment when ‘Professor’ Harold Hill stepped off the train in that fictitious River City setting, it looks as though Meredith Willson’s (current) tribute to his hometown has managed to remain relevant, buoyed up to level by only a few marginal reviews.
Given all that is placed on any work of theater in today’s cultural climate, a mixed review portfolio is better than, well, nothing at all. Or is it?
Mother, who is/has always been well ahead of her time, (a theater major in college), will understand my concerns and we will definitely be discussing six decades of theater history shortly. I wonder what she will be thinking as I read her the postings.
For history’s sake, let’s compare review snippets from the original opening night of The Music Man on December 17, 1957 in The New Yorker Magazine. It was a late run, probably due to the holidays and was dated January 4, 1958. It will be bookended against the New York Times review for February 10, 2022.
The New Yorker review, penned by Wolcott Gibbs began: “This lack of the writer’s habitual nagging instinct to improve, coupled with an indifference to the form as means of personal expression, makes me, of course, the practically ideal (or totally disembodied) critic of all musical comedies, and we will proceed immediately to the one called 'The Music Man,' which is now turning thousands away at the box office at the Majestic.”
He ends, thusly: “… and Morton De Costa directed-very well, too, it seemed from where I sat.”
The New York Times review penned by Jesse Green: “There comes a moment in the latest Broadway production of Meredith Willson’s 'The Music Man' when high spirits, terrific dancing and big stars align in an extended marvel of showbiz salesmanship. Unfortunately, that moment is the curtain call.”
He (too) ends, thusly: “If we’re going to keep selling classic shows, we have to find meaningful new ways to package them. Even for the best salesman among us, and Jackman is surely that . . . you 'gotta know the territory.'”
“Broadway Baby”: I just learned that a dear friend, and colleague for 53 years, had passed away.
Otis Clements and I met on my first trip to “The Big Apple” in the summer of 1968. I was traveling with a friend whose uncle was a producer on Broadway. Our 10 days were truly memorable, made even more so by the fact that we stayed with Otis who served as our guide, theater going advisor, and part-time concierge.
He too was active in the Broadway community as a composer and orchestra member, playing a stunning piano. He was marvelous. Listen to the original cast album of No, No Nanette, (1971 recording) and it marvelous overture. That’s Otis and his partner in the pit. The ghost light is off, dear friend.
T’s-ube: On the Monday before The Music Man’s opening night, Sutton Foster shared over social media the composing of her opening night appreciation notes to the cast and crew. Ah, how traditions hold us up when it looks like there are troubles in our “River City’s.”
Mr. Sondheim’s homework: Have been savoring the myriad of audio/video conversations with the late composer/lyricist, and two things always stand out.
When asked a question, he would provide a detailed and thoughtful response, and secondly; the foundational elements of his craft were never compromised. From the first interview to the last, he never wavered in his commitment to teaching their importance.
Tim[e] steps: Next week, yours truly is featured in a published work, and that has been a truly memorable encounter – with myself.
Connecting, through the arts, in our towns
[For Otis: “Broadway Baby” 1926 [1968] 2021]
