The month for life insurance awareness

By Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready
Most people understand the importance of life insurance. However, many of them still do not have life insurance because they assume it’s complex, scary and expensive.
If life insurance has been on your to-do list for years, but you’ve been putting it off because of the misinformation about the price and application process, it’s time to get it done.
Getting life insurance is easier than ever and more affordable than you think. It’s the easiest way to protect your loved ones financially.
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. I highly encourage Oklahomans to take this time to talk to their insurance agent and their family about life insurance. Please take a look at the details of what your policy covers and what it doesn’t. Walk through with your family everything they will need to know when you pass away.
If you are still hesitant to buy life insurance, here are three reasons you should consider life insurance today:
1. Simplified Process. Many life insurance policies require you to get a medical exam. Over the past couple of years, insurance companies have made this process easier. In some cases, you can apply for life insurance without a medical exam and still get the coverage you need.
2. Lower Cost. Your age and health are two of the biggest factors affecting the cost of your life insurance policy.
In general, you’ll pay less the younger and healthier you are. The longer you wait to buy it, the more expensive it gets.
For most policies, premiums will be locked in at that rate over the policy’s life and cannot be raised due to a change in health status.
3. Peace of Mind for Your Loved Ones. According to the Life Happens’ recent survey “Tough Talks During COVID-19”, half (49%) of respondents agreed that having open conversations with their partners and families about their financial future is essential. Additionally, it’s helped two-thirds (66%) of Americans better understand life insurance’s value, with another quarter (25%) buying coverage for the first time.
For more information about life insurance: https://www.oid.ok.gov/life-insurance/.
If you have questions about other insurance issues, please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at www.oid.ok.gov.
