By Tim Smith
Apollo 11: Revisited: This is the third installment in a month-long reflection.
According to a resource that I will share in a moment, the following is from Apollo 11's official operational timeline.
It was during the "109th hour, 24th minute and 48th second" of its mission on July 20, 1969, that Neil Armstrong stepped foot on to the surface of the moon, and said:
"That's one small step for [a] man, one giant step for mankind."
Fifty years hasn't diminished the importance of those 12, or was it 11 words, yes, "... there has always been some intrigue surrounding the first words..."
Here are Mr. Armstrong's later reflections surrounding his famous moment in celestial time: "Well, in retrospect, [NASA] may have wished that [they did think of something for me to say]. But it, you know, was a pretty simple statement, talking about stepping off something. Why, it wasn't a very complex thing. It was what it was. I didn't think of it as being important as others. I didn't want to be dumb, but it was contrived in a way, and I'm guilty of that."
Back to the future: Less than a minute later, he brought everyone back to the true purposes behind those first historic steps, and on the surface, they were breathtaking in their simplicity:
"Yes, the surface is fine and powdery. I can kick it up loosely with my toe. It does adhere in fine layers like powdered charcoal to the sole and sides of my boots. I only go in a small fraction of an inch, maybe an eighth of an inch, but I can see the footprints of my boots and the treads in the fine, sandy particles."
Excerpt #3: Mr. Lindbergh reflects: Returning to the July 4, 1969 issue of Life Magazine, Mr. Lindbergh goes exploring, forward – somewhat: "Now again, I try to penetrate the future. What travel may, someday, take place beyond our solar-system space? What vehicles can we devise to extend the range of rocket ships as they have extended the range of aircraft? Scientific knowledge argues that space vehicles can never attain the speed of light, which makes a puny penetration of the universe within a human lifespan; and that, therefore, cosmic distances will confine our physical explorations to those planets which orbit the sun."
Some years ago, probably for Apollo 11's 40th anniversary, I purchased a boxed set containing exact duplicates of documents and artifacts personally selected by the crew for inclusion.
Presented by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum; Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the collection is called: Apollo 11: Artifacts from the First Lunar Landing. I would imagine is still available for purchase.
Next week, I will share some of those contents.
Finally: I have often wondered what the Apollo 11 crew, once reunited, discussed as they began their long journey back to Earth.
Not the words captured for official and historical use by mission control, but in the quiet times, as a team who had just accomplished what had always seemed impossible.
Our towns were brought closer together, if only for a few hours from the surface of the moon, 50 years ago, yesterday.
