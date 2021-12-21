The most wonderful time of the year

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
I love Christmas. I love spending time with family, the small-town parades, the lights on poles along Main Street, the houses being decorated, people being decked out in their Christmas apparel, school, church and community Christmas programs, the music, the food, and so much more.
Most of all, however, I love the true reason for the season. God loved the world so much that He sent His only Son to be born humbly as a babe in a manger to save us all from our sins.
A friend of mine posted the following on Facebook, and I absolutely love it, so I'm sharing it here.
Of course mangers are animal feeding troughs, but in ancient Israel they were made of stone – not what you would see in a modern-day nativity scene.
Not comfortable, but great for protection. That's why those who were experts in this matter, the priests, would put their newborn lambs in them for protection; but not just any lamb, the unblemished, perfect lambs that were used in the sacrifice for sins.
Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, was famous for their unblemished lambs used for the sacrifice. These lambs had to be perfect, so they would wrap them tightly in cloth and lie them in the manger to keep them safe.
This is exactly why the only time mangers are mentioned in Jesus' birth story is when it's being told to the shepherds.
In Luke 2 it says, "This will be a sign for you. You will find a baby wrapped in cloth and lying in a manger."
The shepherds would have understood this powerful parallel! They knew what the cloth and the manger meant!
This baby would be the perfect Lamb of God! The Messiah, who would sacrifice His life for the sins of the whole world. He wasn't just a baby wrapped in a manger, He was God: perfect, sinless and holy, humbling Himself to become the perfect sacrifice to reconcile us back to Himself!
That my friend, that Perfect Lamb is why we celebrate Christmas.
No matter how your family celebrates the holidays, I wish all in House District 20 a very merry Christmas and pray that the New Year brings many blessings.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
