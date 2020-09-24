By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
There are many misconceptions that are widely held regarding various aspects of estate planning. It is surprising how often people seek counsel to avoid problems that may, in fact, not even exist.
Recently, we reviewed two of these common misunderstandings regarding taxes on your estate. Many people wrongly believe that: (a) Inherited money will always be taxed; and (b) a trust will save income taxes.
This week, I would like to review several misunderstandings regarding wills.
1. We are young – we don’t need a will! – This is not true!
Is it not critical who will care for your children in the event of the death of you and your spouse? One of the most important provisions of a will for a young couple is a provision in the will that names the persons who will care for your young children in the event of the mutual death of you and your spouse.
Of course, this is a rare occurrence and most unfortunate; however, we have all heard of such situations.
Wouldn’t it be far better to select your choice for a caregiver than to have a court do so, or worse yet, to add additional trauma with an interfamily fight for custody of your own children.
Thus, even if you do not have substantial monetary wealth, a will may provide you with significant peace of mind regarding the care of your most valuable possessions of all, your children.
2. I have only a small estate – so I don’t need a will!
This is not a valid conclusion for several reasons, one of which has just been discussed, your children. However, even if you have no young children, a will is useful to distribute your personal effects.
Consider the following surprising fact: Many very large estates are contested simply because of disputes over small items.
Recent experience with two large estates, each of which included assets of several million dollars, demonstrates this fact.
The large cash amounts were resolved without difficulty because the details were spelled out in the will. However, the sentimental family items such as jewelry, pictures, grandfather’s guns, etc., became the source of conflict and legal contest.
The lesson – the emotional and sentimental items owned by a person are of great importance to heirs – regardless of the size of your estate. Failure to carefully identify your plans for distribution of those items at death can frequently result in conflicts that are equal to or greater than the conflict over monetary funds.
3. I have a will so there will be no need for probate.
Not true!! Many people have this misunderstanding however, the only way the will has legal effect and enforceability will be by executing a probate action.
Although these are just three of the misconceptions regarding wills, they take on special significances because they relate to some of the most important assets owned by a person.
Next week, more myths and misunderstandings regarding estate planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.