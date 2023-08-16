The need for church unity amidst cultural disunity

By Sarah Ford
The Ekklesia Church
Politics and morality have drastically declined in the past 20 years. Unfortunately so have our churches.
Reason 1) Duplicit lifestyles of those in the church, 2) Church leadership bowing down to the morals of this world, 3) Covid 19 mandates.
These three have played major roles in the churches decline in my lifetime (36 years).
Understand this: We all sin and fall short of God's glorious standard (Romans 3:23) but that is no excuse to stay in our sin and justify or excuse it.
We, as Kingdom people also cannot bow down to this world's standards of what is morally or politically “right.”
We are called out of this world of sin and darkness. We are to be set apart and be a light in this very present darkness, not conform to it.
As Kingdom children of the Most High God we are called to be transformed (Romans 12:2) into our King's image and standard of living.
This life is not about the world loving us as their own. We cannot accept and celebrate sin in the House of Worship. We are there to worship God not ourselves. We are there to learn His ways not impose our own onto people.
Lastly, no matter your stance of the Covid 19 mandates, the issue is that it divided the church. We began attacking one another rather than standing together in unity of Spirit regardless of our personal convictions.
Unity in the Body of Christ is not about agreeing on every subject, moral and political.
Rather to be united in the Spirit is to love one another and forgive one another. We can disagree on a subject and still be civil to each other.
Remember, we all have a Righteous Judge we will all one day stand before and have to give account to. I promise, your neighbor will not be more guilty than you or I. We all stand guilty before Him.
Our only hope and the main thing that should unite us all who belong to Him is this: We have an Advocate and a Savior who stands in my place and prayerfully yours. His blood is what unites us (Ephesians 2:13). We are called to be one people united in His Spirit and His Truth, not many factions based off of personal ideology and personal moral standards. Let the blood of the Righteous one guide your love for His Body. We are extentions of Him because of His Holy Spirit dwelling in those of us who are His.
How are you representing His Kingdom here in this world? Is there evidence in your life, outside of the church organization, that you belong to a Kingdom much greater than anything in this world? Do your actions draw people to His Kingdom or repel them?
We are called to be transformed by Him, not to transform others. Let your life be the evidence of God's Kingdom and He will do the transforming in other's lives. Let all we do be done in unity and in love, accurately representing the Kingdom of our Lord Jesus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.