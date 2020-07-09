By Dan Barney
Estate Planning and the Law
The Need for Asset Protection. One purpose behind estate planning is to structure your estate so that it is protected from creditors. These creditors' claims could occur while you are living, against your estate after death, or against your beneficiaries.
Although many persons do not anticipate the need for asset protection, the possibility always exists. The following are common sources of legal liability:
A. Major medical bills – an unexpected sickness that requires treatment beyond your insurance coverage.
B. An auto accident in which claims exceed your insurance protection.
C. Injury resulting from your ownership of property or animals.
Why is advance planning important? After the incident occurs, transfers of your property can be declared fraudulent if you reasonably should have believed that you would incur liability. Once you are aware of a potential claim, it may be too late to get your assets transferred.
Ways to Protect Your Assets. There are several ways to protect your assets: they should be put into effect now, not after a potential liability exists.
Protection can be provided by the following: Continued Ownership.
1. Homestead – You may continue to own assets in your name and they are protected from creditors under Oklahoma Homestead laws. Only limited assets are protected but they include:
a. Your home in town on up to one acre.
b. Your home in the country on up to 160 acres.
Note: A mortgage is a specific claim and can be enforced regardless of the Homestead law.
2. Joint Ownership – In theory, your portion of an asset is subject to claims against you.
However, there is some deterrent to a claim if more than one person owns property. That alone can make the asset less desirable to a creditor.
Joint tenancy with survivorship can also provide protection because after your death your creditors cannot claim the property held by your survivor.
3. Various Insurance Products – assets in annuities, insurance contracts, as well as IRA’s, college savings plans, etc., are exempt from creditors. However, actual distributions, when made, do become subject to creditors.
4. Oklahoma Wealth Protection Trust – The assets placed in this special trust are exempt from creditor attack up to One Million Dollars ($1,000,000). Special rules and limitations apply.
Transfer to Others. If you do not own property, your creditors cannot claim it. This sounds simple, but it is often difficult to decide to transfer your property to others.
This difficulty can partially be resolved by reserving rights to yourself to enable you to use the property so long as you live.
1. Transfer to a spouse – In Oklahoma the separate property of a spouse cannot be attached by creditors of the other spouse.
2. Gifts – Gifts that are outright to another person are no longer in your possession and are not subject to your creditors. One form of gift is a transfer to a trust that is irrevocable.
3. LLC’s – Assets inside of your LLC cannot be claimed for your personal debts.
The time to protect assets is before you incur liability. There are several means of protection that permit you to retain assets, although outright transfer is certain protection if possible.
