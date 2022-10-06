By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
I. The Need for Asset Protection
One purpose behind estate planning is to structure your estate so that it is protected from creditors. These creditors claims could occur while you are living, against your estate after death, or against your beneficiaries.
Although many persons do not anticipate the need for asset protection, the possibility always exists. The following are common sources of legal liability:
A. Major medical bills – an unexpected sickness that requires treatment beyond your insurance coverage.
B. An auto accident in which claims exceed your insurance protection.
C. Injury resulting from your ownership of property or animals.
Why is advance planning important? After the incident occurs, transfers of your property can be declared fraudulent if you reasonably should have believed that you would incur liability.
Once you are aware of a potential claim, it may be too late to get your assets transferred.
II. Ways to Protect Your Assets. There are several ways to protect your assets: they should be put into effect now, not after a potential liability exists.
Protection can be provided by the following:
A. Continued Ownership.
1. Homestead
2. Joint Ownership
3. Various Insurance Products
4. Oklahoma Wealth Protection Trust
Transfer to Others or to an entity.
1. Transfer to a spouse
2. Gifts
3. LLC’s
The time to protect assets is before you incur liability. Next week, some additional detail regarding these transfer techniques.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.