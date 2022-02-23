The past time warps to today

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Est: 2006
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (M. Twain)
Tim[e] warp: A few weeks ago, I received an unsolicited email from a former student from my tenure as teacher at a high school in Arkansas. He had found me through friends in that area and when I opened the note, it turned out that he had published a memoir and had dedicated a chapter to “yours truly!”
Not really about me in particular, more focused on the creative climate that I helped to develop and foster through my work as a speech educator and the director of theater activities. I was humbled by the fact that he said that my influence impacted him tremendously over the course of his lifetime.
Suddenly, as I began reading, it was though I was watching a film in my head, those idyllic days flashing before me.
As a man of theater, I remember every production that I have been associated with, and in particular, as a director of younger actors. They hold a special place because they are discovering talent that they never knew they possessed. When that realization comes forth, especially on an opening night in front of family and friends, and they too are moved in unexpected ways, there simply is nothing more glorious to watch unfold. It is palatable – lingering.
My author/student colleague performed the lead in a production that would shape the future of my program and as I later learned, similar experiences would shape his professional life. It was his work through public speaking that held the most significant remembrances for him, most notably, re-calling back to his work, from the pulpit.
Musically speaking: Let’s leave the world of the musical theater that has captured the headlines of late and move over to orchestral brilliance. I have been waiting for this CD for a number of weeks, and this is the perfect time to share the following acquisition.
I highly recommend the two CD package, John Williams Live In Vienna: (Conducting the) Wiener (Vienna) Philharmoniker (Philharmonic) and featuring (violinist extraordinaire) Anne-Sophie Mutter released by Deutsche Grammophon. “…the live edition includes the complete concert John Williams conducted at the Vienna Musikverein in January 2020: 'Like an imperial battle cruiser navigating the cosmos of his creations, the Vienna Philharmonic visibly and audibly relished this voyage . . . John Williams truly is the god of film music' (Der Standard). The legendary composer and the Vienna Philharmonic were joined by Anne-Sophie Mutter, one of the maestro’s favorite interpreters, for this once-in-a-lifetime concert of his classic scores.”
Listening note: What makes Ms. Mutter’s music even more impactful is that she is playing on a Stradivarius violin that was “born” in 1710.
The Austrian evening featured songs from 15 of Mr. William’s more notable films, including Star Wars, War Horse, Indiana Jones, (the first of the four), and two that are not as familiar, The Witches of Eastwick and Cinderella Liberty.
I love CD set packages as they include liner notes that assist in the understanding of the genre and the event’s overall cultural significance. Otto Biba, (Translation: J. Bradford Robinson) in his (liner) reflections, presents the following:
“From the ranks of the Philharmonic it was said that the musicians were delighted by Williams’s professional rehearsal work and pinpoint baton technique. And in the concert he did something that Nikolaus Harnoncourt had last done before him, again and again: he took the microphone and chatted with the audience…and with a wry smile, pronouncing himself very satisfied that his music could at least be heard without the distraction of a movie…For his days in Vienna Williams also asked to see the archive of the Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde, along with Anne-Sophie Mutter, in order to 'pay his respects' to some special fellow composers . . .he poured over the scores of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms and Mahler, conducing dialogues with them about corrections or details that stood out far more markedly in the manuscript than on the printed page.”
Everything I need to know about life, I learned from Noah’s Ark: #2-3 (out of 10): 2- Remember that we are all in the same boat; 3-Plan ahead: It wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark; Next week, “finishing the – list.”
Connections made, through the arts, in our towns.
{For Otis: 1926 (1968) 2021: A Broadway Baby}
tAs
