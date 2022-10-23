Hard times are nothing new. Throughout history, we can see how difficult life was.
Against diseases, drought, and famine, we can find men and women with deep and unshakeable faith, and Paul was not an exception to this rule.
“that the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in you, and you in Him, according to the grace of our God and the Lord Jesus Christ.” (2 Thessalonians 1:12)
Paul was very concerned about His faith and the faith of others, and we get a glimpse into his prayer life and the priorities that he had from the church in Thessalonica and, by extension, to all of us.
We see the cries of God’s people in times of trouble. We can also hear the echoes of our frustration, our fears, and our cries for help from God.
“Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27)
Take a moment and imagine being right in the middle of that lake. The boat we are sitting in has sprung a leak. The lake is deep, far from the shore, and our boat fills fast with water.
We need a bucket to bail out the water from the boat, but the bucket will only get us so far.
Eventually, the water will come in faster than we can bail it out. Then we will realize that if we want to stay afloat, we must fix the hole in our boat.
When life is difficult, it seems out of our control, and we feel like we are sinking, we need to recognize that we will not be able to bail ourselves out. We will not find peace, much less our way back to shore, on our own.
We must fix the problem at its source, and only Jesus can do that.
The peace from God and the guidance from the Holy Spirit will keep us afloat. The next time we reach for a bucket, we need to consider reaching out to Jesus instead.
God is faithful. Even when the water level is climbing and trouble seems like it will overcome us.
We need to hold onto our faith, reach out to Jesus, and receive peace from God. He is faithful, He understands, and He hears our prayers.
Will you receive peace from God today?
“Heavenly Father, I am blessed to have a place of refuge from the storms of life. You are the One who saves me from the storm, gives me a safe haven, and leads me on to the final destination. There is safety in You as You are my refuge and strength, an ever-present help in time of need. Thank You, Father, for Your never failing love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.