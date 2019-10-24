By Dan Barney
Education is a good, positive objective and the concept of rewarding and supporting your child or grandchildren if they pursue education is a desirable basis for planning. In the past, special trusts, i.e., “educational trusts,” were often used to set aside money that was specifically earmarked for the education of your children or grandchildren.
As a law professor once told me, “Today there is no need to spend the time and money to create such trusts because the government provides an even better way” – the 529 Education Savings Plan.
Why is this a better way?
1. Tax-Free Growth. The money you invest grows free of state and federal tax, whereas a trust must pay tax on income. Earnings, interest, dividends in a 529 plan are exempt from state and federal tax. Later withdrawals will be tax free for qualified educational expense.
2. Free from Gift Tax. Each person may contribute up to $15,000 per donee, exempt from gift tax considerations ($30,000 for a couple).
3. Up Front Oklahoma Income Tax Deduction. Oklahoma allows a deduction on your state income tax of up to $10,000 ($20,000 on a joint return).
Gifts made prior to April 15, 2020 can still be applied to your 2019 taxes. There is a minimum contribution of $100 upon setup but you can contribute as little as $25 thereafter. You may continue to invest until the account reaches $300,000 per beneficiary.
4. Five Year Deduction Allowance. You may make a large gift today and claim a deduction spread over the next five years for tax purposes.
5. Use at Any College. The 529 Plan may be used at any public or private university or trade school and is not limited to any particular college or state.
How does the plan work?
1. You may select a qualified plan from any state. However, only Oklahoma’s plan gets a deduction on Oklahoma income tax. You can enroll directly with the state.
2. You invest money in the name of a specific beneficiary, i.e., your child, spouse, grandchild, great-grandchild, niece, nephew, etc.
3. Although in the specific name of the beneficiary, you retain the right to: (a) decide when and to whom funds are distributed. If, for some reason (death, lack of interest, etc.), you want to change the beneficiary, you can do so with no penalty so long as the new beneficiary is a member of the same family as the old beneficiary.
4. Upon withdrawal there is no tax, so long as the money is used for qualified educational expenses. Nonqualified withdrawals are possible but will incur tax and penalties.
5. Funds can be used for tuition, fees, books, and even certain room and board costs.
Conclusion. Take advantage of this government subsidy of your descendant’s education. This is a gift that can still be made after the first of the year (until April 15, 2020) and can positively affect a grandchild’s entire life.
If your child, grandchild, or great-grandchild is just a baby, what better gift can you give to them than to support their future education.
