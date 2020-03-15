The poor, widowed and orphaned

The book of James, verse by verse, is one of the most practical and application-focused books of the Bible. James challenges us to put our faith into action. This needs to be our heart when we are studying the Bible.
We need to want to learn God's word for ourselves and then submit to it in faith and action. Not only in listening to the Word of God, but then doing what it says.
“Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.” (James 1:27)
God wants us to look after the poor, orphans, and widows in their troubles and to keep ourselves from being polluted by the world.
“For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror; for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was.” (James 1:23-24)
Imagine you are sitting in a restaurant and you went to the restroom to look at yourself in the mirror. You see a giant mark of dirt on your face.
Instead of removing the mark, you walk right back out into the restaurant, looking the same. What was the point of looking at your face in the mirror? You saw the dirt on your face and did not remove it. You did not even think about it. You just turn around and walk right back to the table, looking the same way you did. You might as well not have looked in the mirror at all.
It is the same way with reading the Bible. If you read the Bible, you need to want to apply it as well. If you are reading the Bible every day, but you do not apply it to your life, you might as well not have read it at all.
James is using this example to make a powerful statement. If we consider ourselves religious, but do not live out the basics of the Bible, then what are we accomplishing?
God is not looking for people to look like they are "holier than thou,” but forgetting to actually act in love. Instead, James said, the type of religion that God accepts as pure is to take care of others and keep oneself from being polluted by the world by following God with diligence.
Love God and love others. Sound familiar?
As many unbelievers and even Believers dismiss the idea of "religion." Believers may even say, "I do not like religion. I would rather just follow God."
Why do we have this negative idea of religion? It is because many people today associate it with faith followers who are unloving. The term sounds institutionalized and impersonal. It sounds like it is about rituals and to-do lists rather than relationships and love.
That is not what religion should look like. Being a person of faith should be about loving God and loving others, having faith and putting faith into action.
What does your faith look like?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful Your Word has given me the wisdom to walk in Your will in every situation. Your Word for today is telling me that pure and undefiled religion before You is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep myself unspotted from the world. You have also said, “For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror; for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was.” I do not want to be just a hearer of Your Word but a doer. I ask Your Holy Spirit to bring things to my remembrance as I read, study, and meditate Your Word. Thank You for this life You have given me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
