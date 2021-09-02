By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Recently we discussed the comparison of the use of a Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care versus the creation of a Health Care Proxy in the Living Will – Advance Directive.
We concluded that the Power of Attorney is a much more comprehensive document that addresses much more detail regarding the powers that are available. Today we look at the benefits that are provided by such a Durable Power of Attorney.
The following is a real situation – the events are current and ongoing. They are common and occur every day across the country.
James was a successful businessman. He has a good family – a wife and three adult children. He owns several successful businesses and has great wealth.
However, over the past several years he has become increasingly forgetful. Last week he became delirious and lost touch with reality. In one day he became fully unable to handle his affairs.
The conduct of his affairs did not stop however, because he had previously prepared adequate powers of attorney for both his business activities as well as his healthcare.
Further most of the business ventures were held in trust such that an alternate trustee was identified who could immediately manage the trust assets according to his wishes upon a formal declaration of his incapacity by his doctors.
These planning tools have enabled several things to happen:
1) James was immediately treated and entered an appropriate care facility – health care measures were instituted by his agent as defined in his Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care.
2) His business ventures could immediately be managed by the appropriate persons.
3) Those ventures in his trust could immediately be assumed by the new trustee.
4) There was no need for delay to obtain a court appointed guardian or conservator and no long term oversight by a court.
5) All issues related to his estate in the event of later death were all documented prior to his incapacity thus providing to him the most advantageous tax and distribution arrangements. This is in contrast to a situation in which a person becomes incapacitated and has no previously defined will or other document to define his wishes.
Perhaps this example provides a very accurate illustration of situations that occur frequently. It also provides a good reason for early and complete planning with appropriate documentation. It is the true protection for ones wishes in the face of an uncertain future.
