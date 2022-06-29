The power of community theater

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Est: January 2006
“… In all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
The past is present: For those you who are long time readers, you know that I have a very special relationship with Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) Chino, California.
The founders and guiding visionary leaders of the theater, and close friend since 1984, Paul and Karen Larson, sent me the following information that I am pleased to share with you.
History: “CCT sponsored the premiere of Picasso Presents Gernika, written by Chino native, Dr. Begona Echeverria in May of 2019. It documents the events surrounding the bombing of the Basque city of Gernika (as the American Basques spell it) by Hitler as a favor to Franco during the Spanish Civil War. The story follows the lives of two Basque children as refugees, as well as Picasso’s stunning tribute to the people whose lives were ripped apart. . . “
He continues: “…Picasso Presents Gernika, the production that premiered at CCT three years ago this month (May 2019) will be performed (June 20, 2022) on International Refugees Day at the United Nations… Two of the actors who originated their roles in Chino . . . will be reprising their roles…and the remainder of the roles will be performed by theatre students from Fordham University.”
Due to submission guidelines, I have had a few weeks to ponder the Tony Awards for the 2021-2022 season and two reflections come readily to mind.
It is amazing to me that with all of the challenges the post-Covid world placed on the city of New York, that its Broadway community had the resources to mount a season where, and at the very least, the award’s voting members were presented with a reliable performance schedule in order to view all nominated productions.
Note: The night after the Tony ceremonies, the star of The Music Man, Hugh Jackman, posted over social media that he had tested positive for the virus.
Secondly: Down the long and winding road: The touring marketplace: It’s always important when a number of productions, (this year it was eleven), take home at least one award. The more recognitions and the stronger the box office, (and the Tony certainly assists with each), the more we are likely to see those honored on our local touring calendars over the next few years.
Monthly CCT “post covid update”: I am a bit early on the latest report from the production team at CCT, and yet, since I opened with a wonderful kudo to them, what better time to share the latest zoom (management) meeting as the theatre continues to rebound from the effects of Covid and recent state legislative measures impacting non-profit theatres.
On Tuesday, the 14th it was back to business, reviewing how they were juggling auditions, rehearsal and performance schedules, in other words, back to the new future. We will not be having monthly “ZooMeetings” over the summer due to all the aforementioned activity. Their partnership with the city of Chino at their 7th Street Theatre home remains positive, always a good sign that the normal flow of live entertainment will continue well into the future.
Arts and about: We were enjoying an evening at the Bentonville, (Arkansas) Square last week when we happened upon the “Couture Gala” at the Amy Keever Gallery: Fine Art/Wild Flower. Ms. Keever was debuting her new line of handmade enamel jewelry, surrounded by her creations that extended her visionary glass work, especially through its color and the textures that embrace/contain it. We enjoyed an “artist to artist” visit, while savoring the ambiance of her gallery/working studio canvas.
I enjoy celebrating the creative experience, especially when the talent behind its statement is willing to share their particular journey.
Next week: Let’s talk, Top Gun Maverick: What a ride that was. . . is!
Until we ‘see’ each other again, a very happy 4th of July holiday to you and your family. Safe travels.
“Because that’s what we storytellers do – we restore order with imagination – we instill hope again, and again, and again” [Tom Hanks as Walt Disney: Saving Mr. Banks.]
Connections made, locally inspired, through the arts, in our towns
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
content – create – connect
