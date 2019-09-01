There are not many Bible verses that reveal what will happen when Jesus comes again. You would think by the number of books and movies about this topic that there were hundreds of Bible verses that describe the second coming of Jesus.
“Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words.” (1 Thessalonians 4:17-18)
People have such a fascination concerning Jesus’ return. This desire to learn about His coming is not wrong because Jesus' return is to give you hope and change how you live your life today.
“But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope.” (1 Thessalonians 4:13)
It is easy to misunderstand what Paul in 1 Thessalonians was writing about if you do not know what the thinking was about death and the afterlife in Bible times. The world believed in life after death. Immortality of the soul was widely believed. They believed that the spirits continued in an afterlife, but there was no belief in people rising from the dead. In fact, listen to what happened to Paul in his preaching in Athens.
“Truly, these times of ignorance God overlooked, but now commands all men everywhere to repent, because He has appointed a day on which He will judge the world in righteousness by the Man whom He has ordained. He has given assurance of this to all by raising Him from the dead.” And when they heard of the resurrection of the dead, some mocked, while others said, “We will hear you again on this matter.” (Acts 17:30–32)
Notice that when Paul spoke about the resurrection. Some of the people mocked him when he spoke about the body coming back to life. Other people said they would listen to this again some other time. It is important to note that the issue is not about life after death.
What will happen when Jesus comes? Jesus is going to descend from heaven with the voice of the archangel, and the sound of the trumpet of God. The dead in Christ will rise when He comes. Jesus’ victory over death is our victory over death. No one is lost in death if we belong to Him.
We have hope. This is one of the great things we celebrate in the Lord’s Supper: death is temporary! We have a hope that gives us encouragement because through JESUS we have hope in the resurrection.
Death does not separate us from God. When we die, it is not over. We are not annihilated. We are not cast into a gloomy underworld of departed spirits wasting away for eternity. We are with Jesus awaiting our bodies to be resurrected and changed.
Not only does death not separate us from God, but it does not forever separate us from each other. Another hope that is given to us is that our separation from each other is temporary. We will be with each other with Jesus.
Jesus conquered death and rose from the dead so that those who are in Christ will also conquer death and rise again. We can now comfort and encourage each other with these words.
Have you made Jesus your Lord and Savior?
