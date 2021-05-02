On the cross, Jesus destroyed the enemy’s power to control our minds, lives, and destiny. When Jesus said, “It is finished,” the enemy should have said, “I am finished.” His days are numbered!
“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love,” (Colossians 1:13)
Jesus has already won the victory over death and the enemy. But if we do not have the power of Jesus in our lives, we are defenseless against the enemy.
By allowing the enemy to manipulate our emotions, he will mess with our minds. He will get us addicted to all kinds of stuff, and we are powerless without Jesus.
The enemy has two favorite tools to take advantage of us: temptation and condemnation.
He uses temptation by minimizing sin: It is no big deal! Everybody is doing it. You know more what will make you happier than God does! The enemy does not even have to speak out loud. He puts thoughts in our heads.
When God gives us an idea, it is called inspiration. When the enemy puts an idea in your mind, it is called temptation.
Then, the moment we do that particular sin, the enemy reverses his strategy, and instead of minimizing the sin, the enemy maximizes it: You did that. Are you kidding me? God will never love you again. It is all over. God can never use you again. That sin is so big that you could never be forgiven for it.
Jesus’ death and resurrection changed everything.
If we have Jesus in our lives, then the enemy has zero power over us except the areas that we choose to give him.
“For you died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.” (Colossians 3:3)
When we choose to give in to the enemy’s temptation through resentment, guilt, worry, or fear, then we give him power in our lives. But, if we choose to say, “No, he can not touch us.”
With God’s power in our lives, the enemy can not harm us. We are hidden with Jesus in God, and we are protected. We do not have to listen to the enemy. We have the power to say, “No.”
We do not have to live in fear!
What can you do today to know God’s Word better?
“Heavenly Father, You have delivered me from the power of darkness and conveyed me into the kingdom of the Son of Your love. I will set my heart and mind against the strategies of the enemy. I will listen to what Your Word says and with Your Holy Spirit to guide me, and as I listen, I will not be deceived. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
