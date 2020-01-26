The power of joy in your life

Joy is contagious. Joy is powerful. Joy is meant to be at the heart of our communication of who God is, and what a relationship with God is like. God is a joyful God. He is the inventor of happiness.
“For you shall go out with joy, And be led out with peace; The mountains and the hills Shall break forth into singing before you, And all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.” (Isaiah 55:12)
As disciples of Jesus, we need to carry the joy of our salvation everywhere we go. We have the power to change people with the joy of the Holy Spirit. We have the power to brighten other people’s days, remove heaviness and sadness, and lead people to a deeper understanding of God's goodness when we reflect His joy to others.
“Likewise, I say to you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.” (Luke 15:10)
In order to show the world who our Heavenly Father is, we must be filled with joy in our hearts. We must be filled with the joy that only comes from a close relationship with God.
It takes us a long time to learn and an even longer time to realize that circumstances, people, challenges, work, and stress do not have the ability to steal our joy. It is when we open our hearts to outside elements that we allow stress to come in and rob us of our joy in the Lord.
“Then he said to them, “Go your way, eat the fat, drink the sweet, and send portions to those for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not sorrow, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.”” (Nehemiah 8:10)
When we allow a driver, a due date, a negative comment, or a problem take precedence over the joy and hope we have in Jesus, that is when we step outside of God’s peace for our lives.
We have to choose to value our joy over our worldly emotions. We have to choose to open our hearts only to the things of God and do not allow anger, sadness, or depression in our lives. If we do not take control of our thoughts and let God remove any fear, worry, or doubt that we might have, then the circumstances of this world will rule our emotions, and then we lose the joy and peace that God intended for our lives.
Ask God for His supernatural joy today. Allow the Holy Spirit to help you focus your attention on the true purpose for which you were created: a relationship with your Heavenly Father.
Choose the joy over the stress and cares of the world. Choose to “be led out in peace” rather than led by your emotions.
Experience today, the lifestyle of joy that only God can bring you everywhere you go. So that others will come to know the abundant goodness of your Heavenly Father through the way you show His joy in your life.
Today, allow God to fill you with a greater measure of His joy than ever before in your life, and a greater understanding of how to carry that joy into a world that is in desperate need of it.
Will you choose a lifestyle of joy today?
“Heavenly Father, the Wisdom from Your Word is final authority in my life. The joy of You, Lord, is my strength. I need that strength each day for my own life and for the lives of the ones I will communicate with this day and the days to come. With Your promises that come from Your Love for me, I know true joy. You take the burdens of life that I am subject to carry, and You replace them with Your promises and provisions. As I truly trust and believe Your every Word for my life and my good, I will have that supernatural joy. Yes, the joy of the Lord is my strength! Praise You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
