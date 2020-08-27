The power of recall

t e d S. t a l k s: I was taken with the power that recall holds as a reader shared his family’s tie to a musical highlighted here a few weeks ago. Background: The Actors Equity Association, (the “. . . American labor union representing the world of live theatrical performance . . . “,) permitted a Massachusetts theatre organization, the Berkshire Theatre Group, to stage “Godspell” as COVID 19 restrictions are loosening. Now, back to the future:
“Your comment about the return of theater with Godspell brought back a wonderful time. On our 1982 trip around the world with Semester at Sea our 12-year-old daughter enrolled in a drama class with the college students. They performed Godspell. The shipboard community sat on the floor in what was the gathering/multipurpose room as the cast sang while sailing across the north Pacific from Japan to Seattle. (There was more than a little rock to the 'stage floor' and it wasn’t from the music.)”
Cracking the (school) books: Have been getting out to the golf course a bit more these days, basically trying to get the game on track – so the driving range is feeling the effects of many long days in separation.
Anyway, and concurrently; my golf book collection is expanding in my efforts to develop a new project around my rather unique relationship with the game, both on and off the course.
From that collection, “An Emerald Odyssey: In Search of the Gods of Golf and Ireland” by Paul J. Zingg is as a historic, and at times, poetic look at the game. World Golf Hall of Fame member, Greg Norman, said this: “Many of the world’s finest golf courses and golf enthusiasts can be found in Ireland, and having the opportunity to design a golf course in this gorgeous country was a highlight of my career. Paul Zingg’s book is an appropriate testament to the Irish game, which is still played as it was 200 years ago.”
A name that comes up frequently in the Zingg book is Mr. Eddie Hackett, an Irish golf course designer, who according to one source, left his mark on some 36 courses in Ireland. His course design philosophy: “I find that nature is the best architect . . . I try to dress up what the good Lord provides.” That is a story worth telling.
On the (musical) scale from 1-10: A 9.5: “The Beatles: Live at the BBC.”
For this child of the '60s, this is a treasure. From the liner notes: “The Beatles’ Radio Sessions 1962-65: Between March 1962 and June 1965, the Beatles were featured performers in 52 BBC radio programmes and sang 88 different songs – an amazing 36 never issued on disc. Luckily for the world, the legacy from that time is in this collection of aural snapshots . . .” (Kevin Howlett: Senior producer BBC Radio 1FM, September 1994.) I believe this collection can still found at local bookstores as a re-released item.
Igniting, just off stage left: As promised last week, an update on the Arts In Action 2020 series, followed by three points of interest for all supporters of the arts–literally from coast to coast.
Arts in Action: Is a monthly salute to a colleague who impacts their community, year in and year out, through a dedication to the arts. Slightly derailed due to virus challenges, I’m continuing a look at the team at Chino Community Children’s Theatre, Chino, CA for their outstanding virtual theatre programs of highly creative work.
Please visit the Chino Community Theatre at Chinotheatre@verizon.net.
The future of Broadway was highlighted in a recent article centering on the exodus of theatrical artists from both sides of the curtain who cannot afford to live in and around the theatre district due to the industry shutdown. It went on to speculate, that the expected slow restart may push the world’s stage capital to re-energize itself in venues across the nation. That may prove intriguing, especially in cities racked by economic and social unrest that will need re-building, creatively as well.
We Make Events.org is the website offered by the coalition “of trade bodies, businesses, unions, and live events workers, (who) will light up their venues, homes and cities red in 1,500 locations across North America to raise public and media awareness in support of the live events sector.” This event will occur September 1, 2020.
Finally: Long-time colleague who is active in the California arts community, particularly its theater, has kept me abreast of California Assembly Bill AB5. The delineation between contractor and employee labor is the legal battleground here that could have long range, and national repercussions.
Next week: The passing of ‘the’ voice for the future of education, Sir Ken Robinson, Ph.D. An homage to being in our “element” over the next few weeks. A major loss to all who labor to strengthen our schools.
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town, since 1/06 (with #760).
See you in the paper
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.