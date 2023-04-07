The power of resurrection

No matter if Easter Sunday service is from the living room or the family dinner consists of one. It will be a day of rejoicing in the victory Jesus had over death, a day where we reflect not only on His resurrection but also on the resurrections in our lives.
“That I may know Him and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being conformed to His death.” Philippians 3:10
For others, Easter will only serve as a reminder of their cross. They will feel like they got left on Good Friday, crying, while the rest of the world moves on to Easter Sunday. They wish they could celebrate, but they need to know how.
“Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” John 11:25
If you have experienced loss or feel overwhelmed, you are not alone; in the past year, we have all watched the headlines and seen firsthand from friends, family, and in the lives of those around you.
Easter is a time of rejoicing and praise to God, but happiness without challenges is not easy.
How do we deal with this reality? Focus on Jesus.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
We start by recognizing that the real Easter was not just one event in time that occurred long ago, and the resurrection of Jesus spanned the ages and has eternal consequences.
It applies to us right now just as much as it did to the disciples of Jesus on the first Easter and to the future. Our hope, no matter what we are facing today, is in the victory Jesus had over death.
“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4
Faith in God does not rely on our emotions. God still accepts us if we cry on Easter morning because life has worn us down. Jesus died and rose for us so He could walk with us more closely through these challenging times.
Jesus knows, more than anyone, the heaviness of the cross.
“For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23
Good Friday will lead to a joyful Easter morning if we focus on Jesus. Whether you are experiencing financial hardship or a mix of loss and difficulty, the key is to keep walking in faith one step at a time.
Only Jesus can guide you through your challenges in life.
Do not focus on what is going on around you. Reflect on the resurrections in your life; think back to the times God answered a prayer, blessed your life, and all the miracles God has done that you have witnessed.
All these will serve as reminders of the great work God will continue to do in your life.
What can you do today to share the victory Jesus had over death with someone who desperately needs to hear it?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for the times of refreshing and the time of reflecting back to Your faithfulness in my life. You have always been there, even when I didn’t feel like it. I know You want what is best for me, and as I reflect on what You gave for me, I will be thankful. Life has its share of concerns, but knowing Jesus as my Lord and Savior, I know all will come out all right. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.