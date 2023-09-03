We encounter a beautiful scene from the life of Jesus, a moment that reveals His compassionate heart and His abundant provision for those who seek Him.
“But when the multitudes knew it, they followed Him; and He received them and spoke to them about the kingdom of God, and healed those who had need of healing.” Luke 9:11
The crowds came to learn about Jesus and to follow Him. Imagine the excitement and anticipation in their hearts as they traveled to be in His presence.
As Jesus saw the crowds approaching, He did not turn them away or seek a moment for Himself. Instead, He welcomed them with open arms.
This speaks volumes about the character of Jesus. He is a Savior who receives us regardless of our background, circumstances, or struggles.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
The love of Jesus is all encompassing, and His desire to draw us near is unending.
Jesus welcomed the people and engaged with them. He spoke to them about the kingdom of God. His teachings were never shallow or meaningless; they were life-transforming truths that addressed the core of our existence.
In the words of Jesus, the crowds found hope, purpose, and a vision of a better way of living. The ministry of Jesus extended beyond words. He did not just speak about healing; He healed those who needed it.
“When Jesus heard that, He said to them, Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick.” Matthew 9:12
In this act of compassion, we see His power and authority as the Divine Physician.
Physical healing demonstrated His ability to restore bodies, hearts, and souls. The healing ministry of Jesus reminds us that He is intimately concerned with every aspect of our well-being.
“But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved),” Ephesians 2:4-5
Jesus welcomes us as we are, invites us into the kingdom of God, and offers healing for our souls and bodies.
As the crowds sought Jesus in anticipation, we can approach Him eagerly and expectantly. Our Savior never turns away anyone who seeks Him with a sincere heart.
Just as Jesus welcomed, taught, and healed, we are called to extend His love to those around us. We can welcome others into our lives, share the life-transforming power of the Gospel, and offer a helping hand to those in need.
“And He said to them, Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” Mark 16:15
The provision of Jesus is abundant in your life. His grace, love, and healing are available to you in full measure.
As you live in the provision of Jesus today, share the Gospel with others and spread His love, compassion, and provision to a world in need.
“Heavenly Father, thank You for Your abundant provision in my life. Just as You welcomed the crowds and ministered to their needs, help me to embrace those around me with an open heart and arms. Give me opportunities to share the Gospel and make a difference in the lives of others. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.”
