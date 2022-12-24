Jesus' purpose in being born was not just to be a baby in the manger. Jesus was born so we could be reconciled to God.
For this reason, do not just think of a baby in a manger at Christmas time.
“And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.” Philippians 2:8
It is about God being born in human form so Jesus could die on the Cross to pay for our salvation and destroy all the enemy's works in our lives, and that is what Christmas is all about.
People rarely think of the Cross at Christmas because it is the time to celebrate Jesus' birth.
As Paul writes about God becoming flesh, Paul expresses the ultimate reason God chose to take this extraordinary action.
This is a story of a King who gave up being a King and took it upon Himself to become a Servant, but the story does not stop there. Jesus, our King, who exchanged His royal robes for the clothing of flesh, loved us so much that Jesus humbled Himself and became obedient unto death on the Cross.
As we celebrate Christmas, be sure to remember the real purpose of Christmas.
Jesus was willing to do whatever was required to redeem us from the enemy and sin; Jesus humbled Himself even unto death on a Cross.
That is what Christmas is all about!
Will you share with Your friends and family the real purpose of Christmas? If so, what will you tell them?
“Heavenly Father, I am so very thankful for the birth of Your Son, Jesus. You have provided the way that I might have eternal life with You. You gave Your perfect sacrifice, so I might have life. You loved so much You gave Jesus for even me. I owe my life to live for You, being ever so grateful for the birth of Jesus. What a sacrifice of pure Love. Thank You that we can celebrate Jesus on Christmas. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
