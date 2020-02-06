The right bull needs the right care

Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a Selecting and Developing Bulls workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Noble Research Institute Oswalt Ranch, located at 18414 Dixon Road in Marietta.
Evaluating and selecting bulls can be difficult with all the data associated with them. This course will help producers understand and identify physical and genetic traits that are important for their operations and management goals.
Attendees will learn:
• How to evaluate bulls for good body structure.
• About the physical characteristics important for good body structure.
• About nutritional development prior to the first breeding season.
• How to understand factors affecting bull fertility.
• About proper nutritional management after the breeding season.
“Once a producer has selected his or her replacement bull, it is critical that the bull is developed properly prior to the breeding season and that his nutrition is managed post-breeding season,” said Ryon Walker, Ph.D., Noble Research Institute livestock consultant.
Weather-appropriate outdoor attire is encouraged for those attending the workshop.
There is $25 registration for this event, which includes lunch. The registration fee will increase to $35 for those who register after Feb. 14. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.