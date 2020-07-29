The right voices not the loudest

In today's society there are many voices and sounds that are clamoring for our attention. At times the voices sound like a thunderous roar and have almost become monotonous with the constant reporting of each days activities.
These thoughts within this article are not designed to embrace or pass judgment on any of society's problems.
Rather I would like to point out the importance of listening to the correct voices, instead of just adhering to the loudest.
First and always the most important is to hear the gentle tapping of our loving Savior who is knocking on our hearts door and saying if you open the door to your heart then I will change your life forever.
Nothing can compare to the feeling of inclusion with God. The most important ingredient in a well-balanced life is to find inclusion and peace with God.
To have peace with God also means to have fellowship with God. Fellowship with God and peace with God will produce a lifestyle that is conducive to healthy business practices, healthy family practices and healthy personal practices.
Secondly we must make certain that we hear the voices of those in need around us.
In Pauls Valley there are no loud riotous voices in our streets, but there are many hurting around us.
Let your ear be sensitive to the cry of the shut in who needs a friendly visit. Needing someone to come by and say "your important," "how can I help you in," "are you warm or are you cold," "do you need a doctor."
Their voice may not be loud but their cry is genuine.
The cry of the single mother trying to raise a family on a very small income is a cry that we all must be sensitive to.
Single moms sometimes work two or three jobs just to keep food on the table for their children. They may need help with a car repair, a handyman, house cleaning, or just a shoulder to vent on. You might be able to help a single mom with an educational opportunity that could lead to a vocational change.
Whatever they may need, be sensitive and listen for their voice.
The voice of the addict is always a heartfelt cry of someone who is truly struggling. There are many ways to help and sometimes a point in the right direction to a program that is solid and caring can snap them from the hold of their addiction.
We need to be sensitive to the needs of all the first line personnel that take care of us in Pauls Valley. We can amend our police force, sheriff department, firefighters, paramedics, emergency room workers, hospital staff and doctors offices. All of these wonderful servants are in need of our encouragement and thanks.
Take a box of donuts to the police department, a cake to the fire department and some coupons to restaurants for the emergency room nurses.
I'm sure we can find creative ways to say thank you to the ones who so tirelessly serve our community.
And in this tumultuous time of 2020, it is not the hour to raise our hands and say “woe is me,” it is actually the time to look and listen, to see and hear, how we can be the voice and hand of God to lift someone up who is hurting.
It doesn't matter what your current condition is, there is always someone who needs your help. I encourage you today to find someone and show them the path to a loving God who is concerned for them.
