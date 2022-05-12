By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
As we have discussed in recent articles, the scope of fiduciary duty is not understood by most people.
Normally, a person accepts their position as an executor, as a health care agent, or as an agent under a power of attorney, without serious concern for personal liability.
As we have discussed, however, if you accept any of these positions, you have a duty to perform and to fulfill various responsibilities on behalf of the person who appointed you. Your failure to fulfill that duty can result in harm to future beneficiaries or to the principal who appointed you.
Included in your duties are the following:
1. A duty of loyalty.
2. A duty of confidentiality.
3. A duty of prudent action or investment.
4. A duty of impartiality with no conflict of interest.
A breach of these duties can occur in many ways:
A. An agent can sell a principal’s property to a friend in a “sweetheart deal.”
B. An agent could pay an unreasonably excessive amount to someone for services rendered.
C. An agent could use their confidential relationship with a principal to influence the principal to make unwise gifts, investments, etc.
D. If a person acts as a trustee of a trust, he must not put himself in a situation where personal interests conflict with the interests of the beneficiaries of that trust.
Examples of such breaches of duty are many and varied. So what is the liability exposure of someone who accepts a fiduciary position and breaches that duty? The breach results in personal liability and may result in any of the following remedies:
1. A court may compel the person to act as required (i.e. sell an asset, distribute funds, etc.).
2. A court may force the fiduciary to stop actions which are a breach of duty.
3. The fiduciary may be forced to compensate beneficiaries via the payment of money damages – for money lost as a result of the breach.
4. A court may order the fiduciary to prepare a written accounting of all financial transactions initiated by that fiduciary in the performance of their duty.
5. The court may remove the fiduciary and replace him.
6. The court may appoint a special receiver to take control of the property that is under the control of that fiduciary.
7. A court may impose a lien on property that has been improperly transferred and even in some instances trace the disposition of that property and reclaim it.
A breach of duty can lead to serious actions against a fiduciary. Thus, a person who accepts such a role should act carefully to fulfill the obligations he has to the principal or to the beneficiaries.
