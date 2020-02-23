By Tim Smith
I for one am glad that the award season is winding down, at least until June when theater 'takes stage' with the presentation of the Tony Awards. I'm anticipating a trip to "The Big Apple" in the near future, with the goal to bring some new textures to these proceedings.
Arts In Action: Appreciations once again to dear friend Raymond Burns, president/CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce for allowing me to share some of the exciting growth being experienced in Northwest Arkansas, (NWA), illuminated, in part, by shining a bright light on the arts.
That's my Will, (Rogers) that is: "Nothing you can't spell will ever work."
Reel to real: I heard it through 'the grapevine' that viewership for the recent Oscar ceremonies was down from last year. Never quite sure what to make of that information. I did notice that in greater circles traveled, there wasn't a great deal of post-ceremony discussion on the awards. It may also be the fact that we were coming out of one of the most divisive government showdowns in recent history, and folks were merely exhausted from the 'debate.'
Post script: We were trying to select a movie to attend the other afternoon and did not recognize any of the titles online. What is “Fantasy Island” – a remake of the television show? Then, there was “The Photograph,” “Birds of Prey,” “Sonic The Hedgehog” ... see what I mean? We left the iPhone scratching our heads.
I know it is tough to hang in there during Oscar season, and having to market that line up would, in basic terms, scare me into a new profession if I ran the local movie complex.
Theater, alive: For anyone considering "trodding the boards": "Upstage and Downstage: While you probably know that upstage is farther away from the audience and downstage is closer to the edge of the stage, do you know why? Theatre pros coined the term due to the use of raked, or inclined, stages. The sloped architecture creates better sight lines and acoustics for audiences. But this also meant that as a performer walked away from the house, they were hiking up the stage..." ( Playbill.com: Ruthie Fierberg: 8/10/19)
An Author's musing: I'm offering a reflection from the Internet site, Garrison Keillor's, The Writer's Almanac. "It's the birthday (2/15) of songwriter Harold Arlen, born Hyman Arluck in Buffalo, New York in 1905. He wrote over 400 songs, including ... "Over the Rainbow."
"Over the Rainbow" was the last song he wrote for the movie 'The Wizard of Oz,' and it came to him on a rainy day as was driving down Sunset Boulevard in his convertible." Ah, those muses, they can be sneaky.
The view @ my desk: I recently discovered photographs of the creative spaces used by writers of note and I gravitated to the author whose work I currently embrace, David McCullough. I'm about to jump into his most recent book, “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West.”
Back to the photo. Mr. McCullough embraces his muse in a small house, which I am assuming sits behind the main home. The photograph revealed only a few of his personal effects, and I found that most intriguing.
My home office/studio is so "visually stimulating," that it's a challenge simply finding a clear path to the computer's keyboard. The muse sometimes gets in the way, at least that is what I tell my wife.
Finally: Before heading out of NWA, I'm was honored to have worked with the former mayor of Rogers, (1981-1998), John Sampier, who along with Raymond and a handful of others, were at the forefront of the vision now being enjoyed.
John and I served on the faculty of the high school in Rogers in the early '70s where I convinced him not once, but twice, to star in my current production. Ask him about his wonderful turn as Felix Unger in “The Odd Couple,” a classic. Next week: A "24.17" reflection.
Yes, I too am humming that same tune, in our town.
