It has been a week since the Tony Awards were presented, (Canadian fires did not stand in the way), and as I do after the Oscars, I hope that a personal favorite took home a medallion. It was encouraging that 12 different productions took home at least one award. That always bodes well for the industry.
It was an odd awards year, staging/performing for a world-wide audience under a Writer’s Guild of American strike, fallout from those serious Canadian fires, and low box-office due to any number of factors, and never good trend heading full steam into the summer vacation period.
But the shows must go on.
Before moving ahead, and as promised last week, I have been listening to my music collection a bit more than normal, (it really stimulates my writing time, especially when the creative well begins to go dry), and especially those from my Broadway musical theater catalogue.
Note: I decided to count that collection, and when my eyes grew tired from looking at the computer screen, I stopped at 91 B roadway shows, not film scores/adaptions.
On down the (column) road: When you see “The Song Remembers When,” (Written by Hugh Prestwood/sung by Trisha Yearwood) used in upcoming editions, it will indicate that there is a song that I would like for you to listen to.
Such is the case with a song from the multiple Tony Award winning, (1998) Broadway musical, Ragtime, that traces the interconnecting lives of three families at the turn of the 20th century.
The leading female character, Mother, played on stage my Marin Mazzie, late in the second act, sings the heartbreaking “Back to Before.”
Ms. Mazzie’s performance literally will stand your hair on edge. The perfect blending of score, lyrics- and actor delivery.
She was Tony nominated for her portrayal.
Ah, the creative mind – at least this one: I can always tell when June arrives, (is the year half over already?) and this really is rather dull if truth be told; as it’s time to secure my new paper planning calendar.
Sadly, and remember, I am getting older by the month, I have never gone electronic when it comes to remembering dates, i.e., commitments, especially as the year begins to race ahead toward the holidays.
I need the paper between my fingers. It just breeds confidence.
This is most definitely a holdover from my teaching days when I had to get two stage productions mounted from Labor Day to just before the Christmas break, and that really meant, right before the Thanksgiving break. Not much gets done once the students return from the November holiday, trust me on that one.
I am a visual person, and having the month laid out before me – with big, blank boxes needing to be filled, permits me to see clearly the path/s that I must follow.
Try it, you will find it to be most stress relieving, especially when the power goes out, or the laptop screen goes blank for no apparent reason.
Speaking of teaching theater: You might be interested in an article from the Playbill website, dated, June 5, 2023: Under its “Education News” section: “The 10 Most-Produced High School Plays and Musicals of 2022-2023: This year’s survey also measured the impact of censorship on school theater departments during the past school year.”
Since we led off with musicals this week, here is the listing of those ‘Top 10’ musicals produced:
“The Addams Family / Mamma Mia! / Into The Woods / Little Shop of Horrors / Beauty and the Beast tied with The Little Mermaid / The SpongeBob Musical / Chicago: Teen edition / Legally Blonde: The Musical, and Mean Girls: High School Version”
Creative writing exercise: To assist in word/image selection, I have found The New Yorker (magazine’s) Cartoon Caption Contest to be a stimulating exercise. If your original caption can make you laugh – and out loud, you are half-way home.
There is a great story there, I must share with you at some point.
Jumping back into that segment of the creative world after a long hiatus will be exhilarating.
Remember, there is always an opening night, somewhere, in our towns. Support them during your summer travels, and during the upcoming school year.
