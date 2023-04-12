The sound and magic of voice…

By Tim Smith
Over the years of this work, I seldom use a social media posting as the lead story. This time of the year, however, when we honor actors for their performance excellence, a story sometimes just sneaks in and must be highlighted.
Between the Oscars and the Tony awards, the 2023 Olivier Awards, organized by the Society of London Theatre, were recently presented at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
This year, “the acclaimed actor . . . Sir Derek Jacobi received a lifetime achievement award “and he stated in an article in The Observer, authored by Dalya Alberge, that the “demise of repertory theatre is putting paid to the vocal prowess.”
From the article: “The demise of repertory theatre, where young actors once learned their craft in a resident company, has taken its toll on vocal technique with words “becoming less important” in live performance, according to one of the nation’s most acclaimed stars of stage and screen.
Sir Derek Jacobi told the Observer that “the use of voice, has all but disappeared [in the theatre].”
“He called for actors and directors 'to bring back a sense of vocal expertise, to make the words more important than the sight.' He said: 'One of the magic things in the theater - the uniqueness of the theatre - is the sound. The voice that can fill the auditorium from the front row to the back of the gods is thrilling. He then added:' It is the use of voice to express feeling and to lift the words off the page and inhabit them and give them a soul and a sense of feeling and a life.”
Updates, from 1841 miles of reflection: The family celebration of my mom’s 100th birthday went well, the staff at her residence began her day by singing the “Happy Birthday” song, and to be honest, I do not think she recovered from that the rest of the day.
When coupled with all the ‘family, festivities, [new] faces and fun,’ it was just too much for her to process.
However, her enjoyment of the special double chocolate cake with chocolate icing, (her one major request), was captured on ‘film’ and for that, I am so thankful.
Update two: Thanks for reading the four-part series on my mom’s life. I read the columns to the family at her party. It was interesting to watch as my cousin asked our son if he knew about some of the reflections that were highlighted, and he said he was not familiar.
Worth every minute at the keyboard to now have them in a place of honor in the family library.
Licorice sticks: For an amazing two hours, (on You Tube), call up the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra’s Benny Goodman King of Swing salute.
The second half is especially unique, and if you are a fan of the clarinet, you will not want to miss one note. Next week: Much more ore on this special musical tribute – that will take us back to 1938.
For the times in which we live: I thought you might enjoy this quote: “Beware of voices without background, without accountability.” (Dottie Pepper: On course golf commentator and former LPGA star: The Golfer’s Journal Podcast series).
