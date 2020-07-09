The street of 'slumbering' dreams

By Tim Smith
Normally, following the emergence of new offerings on our national stages would take a great deal of time. Today, with one short visit to my favorite theater resource, Playbill.com, that journey of discovery only takes a few minutes.
“On June 29, The Broadway League announced that Broadway theatres will remain dark through at least January 3, 2021, an extension from the previously stated September re-opening.”
The good news is that a number of the scheduled shows for this season have simply, and believe me, it is not that easy, rescheduled for 2021. I had been energized by the major revival of one of the three musicals I grew up with, “The Music Man.” The Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster version that was originally scheduled for an October 2020 opening is now scheduled for an April 7, 2021 preview run with the formal opening on May 20, 2021.
A contemplation: Pushing back an opening for nearly a year, why have the producers stayed with the nearly two-month preview cycle? They had also budgeted this period for the original Fall 2020 opening.
My thought remains that there may be something not playing out correctly with the Meredith Willson estate, the show’s creator, as it relates to the script and the music, that almost assuredly, are being adapted for two powerful performers while embracing the new times we are experiencing. In order to save production costs, why can’t this extra time be used to make the necessary changes and then get right to the opening with a much shorter preview period.
Carne Golf Links: I have been following the team at this storied Western Ireland course during the COVID19 crisis. My ties to the game go back some 60 years and to think that natures masterpieces like Carne may not exist for future generations is just not acceptable.
I invite you to travel to You Tube and call up Tourist Sauce (Ireland) Episode 8: Carne Golf Links for a spectacular “E-round of golf.” Some good news: Players are getting out a bit more, so hopefully that will continue throughout the summer.
That’s my Will, Rogers – Dateline: Beverly Hills, CA: July 7, 1933: “. . . John D. Rockefeller is 94 years old. He set the rich a great example by giving away hundreds of millions. The others just as well have done it, they lost it anyhow. Harvard, Yale and Cornell are rowing out here tomorrow. That’s the furthest they have ever rowed away from home. If they lose they are going to make ‘em row back through the canal. Yours. Will Rogers.”
Tech savvy: I certainly am not inclined in that way, yet I can hold my own, on most days.
Anyway, last week was the (annual) international virtual convention of Rotary International, and during the event I was able to attend a number of informative break-out sessions with participants, at times numbering 1,000, from all over the world. The Zoom system allowed us to ask questions and to respond to online surveys, most impressive. Efficient as that was, attending this conference in Honolulu would have been an enjoyable week in the sun.
. . . and for fun, yet not in the direct sun: Yes, there must be diversions as we prepare for what looms as an even stricter sheltering period.
For our evening enjoyment we have been watching past seasons of “Survivor.” For you fans out there, I enjoy the skills of Boston Rob (Mariano), and we just completed enjoying his winning turn from a few years back. It was a masterful performance that I can only savor with you, here, as he is not necessarily a favorite in the other Smith households. Such are those jury’s that hold court as well.
A very happy birthday to Otis, a dear friend and mentor for 52 years this past July 5th. May there be many more to come. Blessings abound, always.
“If I’m not in the obit, I have breakfast” {From Carl Reiner: Jerry Seinfeld’s NETFLIX series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”). Next time, some reflections on the career of Mr. Reiner who passed away last week.
Welcoming you into the room, with social distancing enforced, especially in Texas of late, and provoking conversation since 1/06.
