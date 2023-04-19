The swing goes on - and on

By Tim Smith
Last week I mentioned that I ran across a wonderful YouTube tribute to clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.
In doing a bit more research, I came across that “Jazz” site that contained [archival] news from the Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre, the home of the orchestra, promoting ticket sales to the event on March 9-10 {2018} which is significant – as the following citation confirms:
“The Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra with Wynton Marsalis often honors the iconic artists, albums, movements, and events that left distinctive marks on the jazz continuum. Tonight, (March 9-10, 2018) the JLCO celebrates a single landmark performance: Benny Goodman’s legendary 1938 debut at Carnegie Hall (1/16/38).”
Continuing: “In the country’s most hallowed classical concert hall, the moment was about much more than Benny Goodman; it was, in many ways, a 'debut' of jazz itself, an unprecedented presentation of authentic jazz and racial integration on a stage of unparalleled prestige. True to form, the 'King of Swing' celebrated the music on its own terms, introducing the public to real jazz elements and extensive improvisation during an era fixated on dance music – and by the end of the evening, the response was ecstatic.”
The article continues to feature the 2018 (YouTube) tribute information: “Tonight’s concert will consist entirely of pieces from the historic (38’) performance, including those made famous by Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Fats Waller, Louis Prima, and more. JLCO reedman Victor Goines serves as music director and performer, and featured clarinetists Anat Cohen, Janelle Reichman, Ken Peplowski and Ted Nash will add their virtuosic flair to the mix. Vibraphonist Joseph Doubleday and vocalist Veronica Swift will also appear. Audiences can expect new and classic arrangements, burning solos, and a new take on the mid-concert jam session that went down in history.”
It is that latter ‘session’ that I referred to last week.
One of the benefits of streaming services is that one can see the development of the artists in the JLCO family over the ensuing years and come to appreciate the depth of talent incorporated in one jazz orchestra.
From another stage: Legendary composer John Kander, who along with partner and lyricist, the late Fred Ebb, created productions that ranged from Cabaret, Chicago, to Liza with a Z, says this about craft: “What we do is a craft…I mean you can have great inner talent, and a lot of people do, but without craft it’s very hard for the talent to emerge. Also, the reverse is true. You may not feel particularly inspired by a commitment you’ve made, or a moment you’re supposed to create, but you still have to write those 12 bars to cover someone crossing the stage.”
Closer to home: Very pleased to announce that on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4 p.m., at the Pauls Valley, (OK) High School auditorium, The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta, in one performance only, will be performing “Vivaldi Meets Broadway.”
The afternoon will also feature highlights from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and then, some 50 elementary and intermediate school children from the Pauls Valley Public schools, will sing out in a Sound of Music, (the stage musical/film) salute.
Tickets are $20 in advance. Stay ‘turned’ here for more on this special spring concert event.
“The Valley is alive, with the sounds of music”
