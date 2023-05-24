The tale of two Tony's

By Tim Smith
Remember, “Broadway is 3000 miles long,” and what impacts theater’s epicenter, will reverberate across the nation’s stages for years to come.
What is just becoming old is getting newer – again. For publication purposes, I must write at least a week in advance, so I thought I had secured my lead item when I left for a short vacation on the 18th of May. Upon returning on the 21st, and scanning for updates, I am left with this.
The Tony Awards will go on as planned for the 11th of June.
What form that telecast will take, as there is ample time to make additional changes, is anyone’s guess. I encourage you to follow the story on Playbill.com, although, when reviewing its site on Sunday evening, the 21st, there was also no new information forthcoming.
A framing reference: Here is the leading WGA strike story and how it originally was going to impact the Tony’s.
That major announcement, (over Playbill.com) was released on May 12, 2023: “76th annual Tony Awards: The ceremony had been announced to air live from United Palace Theatre June 11 on Pluto and CBS.”
In the Playbill column credited to Logan Culwell-Block [and] Meg Masseron, and with the headline date of May 12th, (and in part) it reads:
“This year’s Tony Awards just got trickier. Due to a strike from the Writer’s Guild of America, (WGA) the 76th Annual Tony Awards will not be able to be broadcast live June 11 as originally announced. A two-part ceremony had been planned, with a pre-show of performances streaming live on Pluto, and the main awards ceremony broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live to premium-level Peacock members. It remains unclear how Broadway’s top honors will proceed, though further news is expected Monday, May 15th.
“Organizers had hoped to receive a waiver from WGA allowing the Tony broadcast to go on as planned, but The Hollywood Reporter revealed May 12 that this request was denied. The union, representing screenwriters for TV and film, has been on strike since May 2, primarily over breakdowns in negotiations for royalties from streaming media. This has led to a shutdown of film and television production. Though WGA does not represent Broadway writers, it does represent the writers who work on the Tony Awards ceremonies, a team that prepares everything from comedy bits for the host to the banter that presenter read.”
“This is a blow to Broadway shows that were hoping for a bump in ticket sales after the Tony Awards, not only from winning Tony Awards, but also having performances air on national television.”
On May 16th; The Hollywood Reporter: “The 2023 Tony Awards will continue June 11 as an unscripted telecast after appealing to the Writer’s Guild of America on Monday, May 15. Now that the Tony Awards Management Committee has presented an agreeable alternative plan, the WGA has agreed not to picket the live event in New York City…”
I recently scanned Playbill.com for the current Broadway roster of shows in preparation for an upcoming column. Of the 43 listed, a sizable number were running in previews, (still setting final cast/book/music . . . and/or, an opening date) and for the period of 5/28-7/9, 2023; some 20 productions, on and off-Broadway, have announced closings.
On a lighter, “Tony” note: Tony Bennett. I was re-acquainting myself to two of his recordings, the legendary Live at The Sahara: Las Vegas 1964 and MTV Unplugged: 1994 and the comparisons of the two [edited for recording] performances, three decades apart, are strangely eerie.
Almost as if they were set down at the same time. Even the audience’s reaction patterns are strikingly similar.
What had not changed over the decades were Mr. Bennett’s interpretations, flawless and elegant.
CCT/CCCT Update: News from Chino Community Children’s Theatre, Chino, CA: Gearing up for summer theatre camp, a major programming destination for students in the Chino area. This year, it will feature The Great Chino Bake Off: A Sugar and Butter Kind of Summer: June 19-23, Ages 6-14 are eligible to participate.
“EE”: I invite you to visit YouTube for selections from the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival. “… (the) annual high school jazz festival and competition takes place every May at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.”
For more, also check its Wikipedia citation. More on this special musical event later.
