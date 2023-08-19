(Courtesy of the Southern Oklahoma Development Association)
Being parents, we dread having to have “The Talk” with our kids once they reach that age. How about having “The Talk” with your parents once they reach a certain age.
What is “The Talk” you may ask? When our parents reach a certain age or reach the point where they are unable to care for themselves, the kids turn the tables and will have “The Talk” about getting the care that their parents need, which may mean putting them in a nursing home.
When a person becomes a resident in the nursing home, some did not get “The Talk,” they were just put in the nursing home.
Some got “The Talk” but were not heard and others may have gotten “The Talk” and agreed or just decided to without “The Talk.”
Making the decision to put a loved one in the nursing home is one of the hardest things to do but finding one that is right for your loved one can be hard also.
The nursing home should provide quality of life and care.
To find one, you must first decide on the area or location most acceptable to your loved ones and make sure it is convenient for friends and family to visit, so it will make a big difference to your loved ones’ progress and general well-being.
Then make a list of the facilities in the area and call to make an appointment to visit, so that you can see how the facility looks inside and be able to ask important questions about the facility’s proper care that they give to residents there.
It is important to see what type of activities they provide, observe whether residents are awake and dressed appropriately, how the staff interacts with residents and if the residents are being treated with respect and dignity.
Check to make sure that the facility’s state license is current and ask if they are Medicare and Medicaid certified. Check to see if and/or when they have rehabilitation therapy and when the visitation hours are. These are just a few things to look for.
No matter what the situation may have been for the reason a person is in the nursing home, they are there. Residents are put in the nursing home for many different reasons and while they are in the nursing home, some never receive visitors from family members or friends.
By becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer, you can visit with the residents and help with some issues that may occur.
The SODA Area Agency on Aging Ombudsman Program is seeking new potential volunteers for the Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, and Pontotoc counties.
Let’s have “The Talk” about becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer or information on finding a nursing home for your loved one.
Contact Tiffany Wingfield 580-775-7478, Gina Smith 580-775-7794, or Rebekah Williams 580-775-5314, or you can call SODA Area Agency on Aging at 580-920-1388 or Senior Info. Line at 1-800-211-2116 or write to P.O. Box 709 Durant, OK. 74702. The Ombudsman supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request.
