The true meaning of Christmas

Take a moment and imagine that you live in a country where there are no Bibles or churches. You know nothing about Jesus and have never heard of Christmas, and you went to the United States and discovered that everyone is celebrating a holiday called Christmas. What would you assume Christmas was all about on this day?
Would you assume that Christmas is all about shopping, sales, presents, parties, Santa Claus, Christmas trees, decorations, food, and family?
Or would you think that it was the day we celebrate Jesus coming into this world?
Many people miss out on the true message of Christmas.
For some people, it is just a time to gather with family and friends. Most people know that it is a holiday with a religious connection, but their focus is on their family traditions instead of having any spiritual meaning.
A few people, like the new visitor, may not even know that this is the day we celebrate Jesus’ birthday.
What about Believers? How much time do we spend thanking God for sending Jesus to save us from our sins and allowing us to make heaven our home?
Now imagine the scene where the first message of Christmas was given.
It looks nothing like what we imagine a Christmas setting should look like, no snow, no Christmas trees, or lights. There is simply a group of shepherds out in a field at night watching over their sheep.
“Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid.” (Luke 2:8-9)
The shepherds were not important, powerful, or influential people. But the shepherds were the ones God chose for the most important birth announcement in history. What kind of message was given to the shepherds and changed the world forever?
In the Bible, when God wanted to send a message to His people, He sent a prophet, but this message was so important that He sent His Word directly from heaven.
The glory of God that was with the angel was manifested in a bright light that lit the entire sky, in fact, it was so bright that the shepherds were afraid for their lives and confirmed that the message came directly from heaven.
“Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)
This was not Good News for just them, but for every person on earth and throughout history and time.
This baby lying in the manger would open the way of salvation for all people.
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”” (Luke 2:13-14)
After the shepherds went to Bethlehem to see the baby, they could not keep what they had experienced to themselves, because the hope of humankind was lying in that manger, they did exactly what the Angel instructed them to do.
“Now when they had seen Him, they made widely known the saying which was told them concerning this Child.” (Luke 2:17)
Jesus is the only One who can save us, and everyone in the world needs to hear why Jesus arrived and the day we celebrate is Christmas. It is our responsibility to tell them! There is no better time than Christmas.
Since the world wants to lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas, it is the perfect time to bring Christ back into Christmas.
Will you help bring Christ back into Christmas this year?
"Heavenly Father, as I celebrate Christmas, I must focus on Your Words saying, just as the light shown down from heaven revealing the birth of Jesus, we now have the light of the Good News. Your Words are a light unto my pathway. Your Word says now we are light in the Lord, and You told me to walk as a child of light. You have told me that I am to become blameless and harmless, children of You without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom I shine as a light in the world. I Must let my light so shine before all, so they see You working in my life to bring honor to You and by sharing the Christmas story to those who do not know. Thank You, Father, for Jesus. In Jesus’ name, Amen."
