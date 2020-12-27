The true message of Christmas

Many people need encouragement this year. They do not need a Christmas present; they need His Christmas presence.
They need to be reminded of what Christmas is all about.
Christmas is not about things; Christmas is not about presents; it is about Jesus!
"And she will bring forth a Son, and you shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins." So all this was done that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the Lord through the prophet, saying: "Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel," which is translated, "God with us." (Matthew 1:21-23)
We need to remember Christmas's true message, which is Immanuel, God with us.
For the person hurting, the person lonely, the person sad, this is the perfect time of year to give the "gift of encouragement" and say, "God is with you. God will help you. God will strengthen you."
We know that Christmas is not always a happy time for everyone. For someone who has lost their job because of the pandemic, for them, this is not the most wonderful time of the year. It may be because so much is placed on a Merry Christmas being a materialistic one.
Some have lost loved ones, and things that once made them happy at this time of year now make them sad. The things that brought happiness before are now things that bring sadness because they bring up memories of times they spent together.
Now, Christmas has become a difficult time for some.
We need to look for opportunities to share God's love during this holiday season because now is a great opportunity for us to bring encouragement to someone who is struggling.
Who needs your encouragement today?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to open up opportunities for me to share Your great Love this holiday season. I know I want to be an encouragement to someone who is struggling. Christ in me, the hope of glory. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
