By Dan Barney
In recent weeks we have reviewed the problems related to elder abuse. Although not a frequent problem it is common enough that all persons involved in dealing with the elderly should be familiar with the problem and its manifestations.
We reviewed last week the various forms of financial exploitation.
In addition, however, it is advantageous to be familiar with those groups of persons who unfortunately are the most frequent sources of abuse.
To add to the problem, those persons most often guilty are the groups who hold trusted and confidential relationships with their victims: (1) Caregivers; (2) Family members; and (3) Professional service persons.
Looking behind the problem we can see that the elderly become vulnerable because physical and/or mental limitations create dependency.
In addition, in most cases, the victim has not lived a lifestyle that created mistrust or awareness of others’ possible actions.
If we look briefly at each group we find various motivations for their actions, although greed is the basic motivation.
• Caregivers are in a position of trust and control. They are the most frequent visitors and contact persons in most cases.
They can, with intent, play upon the dependency of an older person due to death of a spouse or those living alone with no close family.
• Family members themselves often exploit relatives or parents for various reasons including financial need or concern over inheritances. In some cases, physical abuse can occur because a child fears that the parent will “spend their inheritance” for their care.
These are indeed “sad commentaries.”
• Professional service persons. Two groups are available to assist those concerned regarding the problem: (a) TRIAD – a coalition of law enforcement and seniors (405-713-1950); and (b) Senior Resource Center (www.senior-law.org).
Whether for yourself or a loved one, knowledge and awareness can be a great asset in protecting the valuable assets and self esteem of the elderly.
