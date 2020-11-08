The weekend after the Tuesday before!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
What a week, Halloween followed by the elections, not sure which was scarier – the former was sadly only realized in memories of years gone past in many homes along the streets in our neighborhood.
Such is the year we have already experienced, yet we’ll keep moving ahead retaining the goals that we had established, most likely about this time last year. The 2019 year does seem but a distant memory. Stay hopeful, 2021 is closing in quickly.
With my reading on its rapid increase, I’m looking forward to sharing a bit more column space rather than a once-per-month recommendation.
In that spirit: I’ve just completed a book in another area of personal interest that is also on the increase, and with social distancing nearly 99 percent guaranteed for its enjoyment. I’m working, laboring is probably a more apt term, to return my golf game back into some semblance of tolerable execution.
Sorry, that was a tad dramatic, and truthfully, for those of you out there who play the game, that is no easy task, finding one’s game as it were. ‘Tolerable Is Illusive’ might serve as the title of column updates.
With less time traveling to meetings, social engagements, and to see family, it has been a real blessing. It gets me away from the computer, I get in much needed exercise – and I can now write more about my historical links to the game. Those early drafts are much like this, and that has been great fun. That I can execute.
Back to the shelves: Completed an interesting golf book, a blend of memoir, autobiography and biography by the son of former singing and film legend, Bing Crosby. Nathaniel Crosby, shares their lives in and around golf in “18 Holes With Bing: Golf, Life, and Lessons from Dad,” with John Strege: (Copywrite: c2016 by Harper Collins.)
From the book’s cover:
“In this touching memoir, Bing Crosby’s son Nathaniel pays tribute to his father in 18 enlightening stories, shedding light on our perception of Bing the singer, and describing how he was, to Nathaniel and many others alike, Bing the golfer.
Full of stories and entertaining anecdotes of Bing Crosby’s time on the course, the tournaments he created and later sponsored, and the lessons he shared with his son through the game, this book offers a new glimpse of a man and of a time in the golden era of Hollywood: Bing’s years entertaining troops throughout the war, his famous friends of stage and screen, his golf and entertainment tours throughout Europe . . .”
I wasn’t quite sure where this book would lead, until I realized that their bond was not only familial, but the fact that they were both excellent players.
Nathaniel won the 1981 United States Amateur Tournament, one of the game’s most elite and prestigious tests, amateur or professional. The fact that he had the level of game given the life he was afforded by his father makes that accomplishment even more remarkable.
From my “tee”: The game is one that must be instilled, both mentally and physically, from an early age by someone who has the time – and patience. It is a supreme test from the time one first picks up a club, and its challenges never diminish.
The fact that the Crosby family had virtually unlimited resources is unmistakable, what they did not have, and most especially Bing, was the time. Or did he? Nathaniel obviously had natural talent, however, the introduction and then reaching to a champion’s level of performance when called upon had to be ingrained by his father.
Sadly, Bing died a few years before Nathaniel achieved the national championship victory. He suffered a heart attack after completing a round of golf.
Music news: I have followed the career of Western Swing artist Kristyn Harris over the last few years and she recently issued an update on her schedule and career highlights. Topping that latter posting was the announcements of her being awarded the Academy of Western Artists Will Rogers Medallion Award for Western Swing Female Vocalist of the Year.
Her latest album, “A Place to Land” came in as #1 on the Western Music DJ charts and #1 on the Western Swing charts, and, she was featured in the August 2020 issue of Cowboys & Indians Magazine along with other rising stars in western music. Just wish she would work into her schedule more time for fans in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
“VIRUS-202?” note: The Tokyo International Film Festival . . . “kicked off . . . with live screenings and a host of coronavirus prevention measures to ensure the show could go on. Audiences were barred from cheering festival guests, required to wear masks, have their temperature taken and use hand sanitizer.” A glimmer of hope for re-opening similar public venues, like Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber is actively promoting in Western Europe, especially England.
I hope the election campaign exhaustion has abated somewhat, what a year this continues to be. Be safe,
Bing’s songs remember when as well.
t A s
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith.)
