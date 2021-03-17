Every day, we all face a spiritual war and an enemy who is real. He wants to bring defeat, and to steal, kill, and destroy. The enemy does not wait for us to be ready for his attacks. He is ruthless, determined, and scheming.
The enemy could care less if we "feel" prepared or prayed up for our day. The enemy prefers that we are not.
"Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places." (Ephesians 6:10-12)
God has given us His Word and the Holy Spirit, powerful and true, so we will have the wisdom and protection to stand up against the enemy. No matter how vicious and cruel his schemes, this enemy we face can never chain our spirits that have been set free by Jesus. The attacks from the enemy did not silence Paul, and neither should we.
We need to be strong in Jesus and His mighty power to put on the full armor of God so that we can take our stand against the enemy's schemes, not against flesh and blood, but against the enemy's spiritual forces in the spiritual realms.
The enemy wants to attack us. He wants to get into our hearts and minds. He is looking for a crack in our armor. Do not be fooled. The enemy knows where that crack is.
When the enemy comes against our peace, he puts out doubts and discouragement to cause us to give up and be discouraged.
God has a plan for our lives and the enemy has a plan for us too. We just have to decide which voice we are going to listen to and who we will choose to follow each day. And chances are, if we do not make a determined choice to follow God, we may eventually fall into the enemy's trap.
God gives us specific instructions in His Word; God will give us all we need to stand firm in our lives. We race through our busy, full days, ill-equipped, unprepared, or entirely not aware of what we are up against or who the real enemy even is.
If you are a Believer living in this dark world, you will not go for long without encountering obstacles and attacks that the enemy sends our way. This battle is real; it is intense.
We need to focus on today by putting on God's armor, staying alert, and praying, that God will equip Believers everywhere to "stand strong."
Do you have peace right now? If not, then you cannot win the battle.
“Heavenly Father, I will put on the whole armor of You and stay alert and pray that You will equip Believers everywhere to stand strong. I will take Your Words of wisdom of how to stand strong so the enemy is defeated in my life. All Praise to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
