We know Jesus calls us to love one another, but what happens when the world is turned upside down, and we are now required to be 6 feet away from any other human being? How do we do the will of God?
Even with restrictions being lifted, a sense of normal seems to be a long time away.
"And the world is passing away, and the lust of it; but he who does the will of God abides forever." (I John 2:17)
Loving others (whether that is your next-door neighbor, the cashier behind the plexiglass at the grocery store, or the person that bumps into you that is supposed to be 6 feet away) is difficult on a good day, not to mention when social distancing.
How do we show God's love to others from 6 feet away? During a pandemic.
“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.” (1 John 4:7–8)
This is a new world for every one of us. Even Jesus did not walk through a pandemic while living on this earth (at least that we are aware of in the Bible). Jesus does have good ideas for those of us who are still wanting to follow His example of loving others, and they do not include masks, no contact rules, awkward Zoom calls, limits on toilet paper and all.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
People need to be loved, maybe more than ever, right now. Just because "normal" life is not a reality for a lot of us right now, does not mean we should take a break from reaching out and loving the people God puts in our lives.
Why? Because they need it. We All Need Each Other. Now more than ever. People are sick. People are dying. People have lost their jobs, or they are scared they will soon. People have been forced to postpone or cancel life events. People are dealing with anxiety and depression on all levels. People have had to say "goodbye" to family members and friends on a video chat.
“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” (Romans 8:31–32)
Life is hard, scary, and the future unknown for so many people right now. We are being called to love others like never before.
All of this seems nice, but how do we practically accomplish loving others right now? Start with one person a day. One person? Yes, just one. That is not that many.
Send one text today – schedule one call. Send a gift card for a friend. Write one email or message. Offer to do an errand when you are out for your neighbor – budget money you want to donate. Sign up to volunteer online.
Make it your goal to show love to one person today and watch that multiply. It is easy to feel overwhelmed with all the people that need our love right now. But what happens if we just started with one person?
When we start with one person a day, it makes it easier to love others from far away. We stop being so stressed out and start seeing this as an opportunity to really love that one person well.
Go do it. Love them! Love one person today, and see how that changes their day (and yours) for the better. This time we are in right now is one of the greatest opportunities we have to love others in our lifetime.
Who is the one person you can love today? Is it your mom? The person down the hall of your building? Your roommate? That friend from high school? Your cousin? The cashier at the grocery store?
Heavenly Father, I must look away from myself and keep my eyes on You. When I learn the Love of You and display that love to others, I know I have walked in Your calling. Please show me the one that needs me today as I want to be Your hand extended, reaching out to others. You so loved the world that You gave, please keep on giving through me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.