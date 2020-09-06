The world needs Jesus' example of love

Nearly six months into a life dictated by COVID-19, and let us face it, we are not feeling all that loving. Things start to get on our nerves; we are agitated and easily frustrated. We see the same for the people around us. We are watching people struggle; we are struggling.
"For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us." (Romans 8:18)
We are watching the levels of frustration rise, and experiencing life with constant pressure. We feel the pressure in our home, in our church, and our community. We see marriages suffering, families aching, churches struggling, and our nation being torn apart.
We cannot help but notice that God's love is the only way to fix this. God's love is the only thing that allows us to grieve what we have lost, and help us to bring comfort to those hurting around us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
For Believers, this should be our first response to the people around us.
“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal.” (1 Corinthians 13:1)
We must apply God's Word to our hearts and actions. Every day we get to ask ourselves this question, "What does God's Love require of me?"
The requirement of God's love might not be what we would expect; it may surprise and change us, shape us, and even form us.
Today, let God's love fill us and allow that love to inform and transform us.
Each day we have an opportunity to practice God's love despite our circumstances.
Some of us are suffering a lot and have lost jobs and even family members this year. Some of us struggle to raise and educate children, work, and maintain a healthy family life. Some of our marriages are strained. Some of us are coping with staying positive.
There is a very long list of struggles for many people right now. However, if we approach each challenge with God's love and use Jesus as our example, we will be able to experience the peace and joy that God gives us even in the middle of the suffering.
How can you show someone God's love today?
“Heavenly Father, For You so loved the world that You gave Your only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. May Your living in my life be an example of that love to others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
