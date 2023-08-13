Sometimes we get the feeling that the world is dictated by division and tension, and let us face it, we are not feeling all that loving.
“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us. For the earnest expectation of the creation eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God.” Romans 8:18-19
Things start to get on our nerves; we are agitated and easily frustrated. We feel the same for the people around us. We are watching people struggle; some of us are struggling.
We are watching the levels of frustration rise and experiencing life with constant pressure. We feel the pressure in our home, church, and our community.
We see marriages suffering, families aching, churches struggling, and our nation being torn apart.
We cannot help but notice that the love of God is the only way to fix this.
His love is the only thing that allows us to bring unity and helps us to bring comfort to those hurting around us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
For Believers, this should be our first response to the people around us.
“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal.” 1 Corinthians 13:1
We must apply the Word of God to our hearts and actions. Every day we get to ask ourselves this question: How can I show the love of God today?
The love of God might not be what we would expect; it may surprise and change us, shape us, and even form us.
Let the love of God fill us, and allow that love to inform and transform us.
Each day we have an opportunity to practice the love of God despite our circumstances. Some of us are suffering a lot, and finances are tight.
Some of us struggle to raise and educate children, work, and maintain a healthy family life. Some of our marriages are strained. And some of us are coping with staying positive.
There is a very long list of struggles for many people right now.
However, if we approach each challenge with the love of God and use Jesus as our example, we will be able to experience the peace and joy that God gives us even in the middle of challenges.
How can you show someone the love of God today?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful for the precious love of You that You have made available for all. I choose to be an imitator of that love as I represent You to the people around me. There is much You have to say concerning our actions and our words and we must be about Your business as we show Your love to others. Thank You, Father. In the name of Jesus, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.