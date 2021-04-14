The 'Wright' stuff - all the way to Mars

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#793
Now, that’s Ingenuity: The period that we are experiencing with such rapid advances in technology, especially moving us closer to one day co-existing with the Martian landscape, takes me back to my childhood when Alan Shepard became the first American in space, and within a few short years, under the mandate from President Kennedy, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon’s surface.
I celebrate creativity in this column, and with the pending first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter from the surface of Mars, it is wonderful to once again feel the pride we have as a nation on the successes of our space exploration journey.
As a student of history, and having shared in a prior column, that the ancestors of the Wright Brothers, wherever they may be, are hopefully feeling blessed in how their family accomplishment is being quietly celebrated during the run up to that first small flight of Ingenuity, honoring man’s ongoing creative and dedicated vision.
Back to the future: As this is being written, NASA is still conducting Ingenuity’s pre-flight testing cycle, so nothing to share, save to say, given the logistics, I recommend staying abreast of the launch, (now tentatively scheduled no earlier than today), on NASA Television. Hopefully, next week, a few reflections on this monumental event. Don’t you love “re-runs?”
Space Note: April 12th was the 60th anniversary of the first human in space mission as Yuri Gagarin completed a single orbit of the earth and returned safely to Russian soil.
Continuities: It’s really hard not to spend time with film during the month of the Oscars, and as covered last week, we have been enjoying the history of the medium as played out in its black and white masterpieces. I am concurrently building my personal film library with these gems not so much for the act of collection, but to study and re-study, for in that process, today’s works can be better understood.
That’s My Will, [Rogers]: How timely, from Santa Monica, Cal., for April 11, 1934: “We got the moving picture theatre owners out here on a big convention. They all report business much better all over. Now what better barometer can you get than them? . . . And they also want to eliminate the sensational and suggestive advertising used for pictures. You can’t make a picture as bad as the ads lead you to believe it is. Yours, Will Rogers.”
IGen – eration - reflections: While enjoying those classic black and white films, especially the catalogue of Cary Grant, we have now moved into watching the entire “Harry Potter” series. What is so enjoyable is interacting with our 26-year-old who grew up with these films, and his mother, and then, watching the two of them recall the minutest details from each installment, it’s amazing – and exhausting at the same time.
EFA’s Town: From The “Natural State”: Arkansas is once again in the news, and it is continuing to be good, this time emanating out of Bentonville and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
From its recent announcement:
“Crystal Bridges is expanding! A decade after opening, the expansion will increase the museum’s galleries, create more space for educational programming, and foster new community engagement opportunities. Today, the museum revealed plans for an expansion that will increase the size of the current facilities by 50% allowing the museum to showcase its growing collection and welcome more visitors to experience the power of art, in an inclusive environment . . . Highlights include:
• A 65% increase in gallery space including adding two new galleries and new spaces for community displays;
• More education spaces with gathering areas, plus art and maker studios;
• A new bridge connecting galleries offering space for art, reflection, gatherings, and a new café;
• An event plaza increasing opportunities for outdoor programming and performances.
Please visit the website for the most current information and current programming.
Entering, stage left: A wonderful talent that I have followed here over the last few years, Kristyn Harris, announced that she has won the 2021 Wrangler Award for Best Western Album from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, for “A Place to Land.” Please visit her website for her upcoming personal appearances calendar.
Mark Twain’s pen: On discovery: ”. . .To give birth to an idea – an intellectual nugget, right under the dust of a field that many a brain plow had gone over before. To be the first – that is the idea. To do something, say something, see something, before anybody else – these are the things that confer a pleasure compared with other pleasures are tame and commonplace, other ecstasies cheap and trivial.” – (Innocents Abroad}
