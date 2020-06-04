Theater in (a new) America

I recently received my copy of American Theatre magazine, a publication of Theater Communications Group, “the national organization for U.S. theatre, has existed to strengthen, nurture and promote the professional not-for-profit theatre,” and was taken by the number of hard-hitting and at times, poignant reflections expressed by industry professionals at the state of our nation’s not-for-profit theatre communities during, and [in speculation] upon the demise of VIRUS2020.
Then, as I was setting down thoughts regarding what I had read, (on Wednesday, May 27, 2020), a colleague reminded me during a “ZooMeeting,” that today was the beginning of the NASA/Space X-Launch America mission to the International Space Station [ISS] carrying two American astronauts from home soil.
Sadly, the weather was not cooperative so, three days later, Saturday, May 30th, everything went off without a hitch and seeing them enter the ISS early in the afternoon the following day was spectacular. What an achievement.
The beautiful weather on that Sunday immediately took me back to 1969 when on the porch of my grandparents' Illinois home we watched Apollo 11 land on the moon.
Anyway, as the drama was unfolding around me over the weekend from so many stages, it dawned on me, the Space X mission was perfectly timed as there is no greater period than right now for encouragement that through hard work guided by vision, driven by dedicated teams, major challenges can be met and successful outcomes achieved. In a time where there appears to be so little hope, this gave us a shot in the arm.
Back to the boards: Those speculating on the restart of our theatres, both professional and educational, appear to be lamenting the loss of the human connections that make live performance unlike any other. Understandable, because that is why they are attracted to the art form to begin with, however, there appears to be no real consensus on how and or when curtains will once again rise to the sound of applause. They are truly struggling with a loss of momentum.
Theatrical art is all about moving forward. If I may: If you look at a piece of marble (as the script of a play) sitting in front of the sculptor, (the show’s director and production team), with each blow of the chisel, (rehearsals and staging work), the final outcome is only realized after many hours of commitment – a statement of that artisan, (and those artists).
The thrill of sculpting/staging theatre is the same, it is in the doing, if you will, in the control of the chisel or the script. Both require vision at the onset, and a drive to realize vision completion.
I love that imagery, and that is why there is really no substitute for theatre. These stage sculptors are sitting with blocks in front of them, with tools to create – yet no place to showcase the final product. That is what emerged from the aforementioned reading, they simply do not see a time when their skills will be in demand to even begin, and that is tremendously demoralizing.
Industry publications need to paint reality, and certainly in unprecedented times like this, their contributors must also offer a tinge of hope. Not easy with communal art that is lying dormant for the foreseeable future.
We often forget what it takes to get to that opening night, and for that reason alone, theater as we have known it, will be slow to return.
That’s my Will (Rogers): I wonder what Mr. Rogers, one of the early proponents of air travel, would think about appearing at the conclusion of a column where the lead entry was about space travel.
For today, June 3, 1933, Will is staying in Southern California, no long-distance travel apparently. He did reference, in fact, was quite articulate, on his concerns about the country going off the gold standard. He did his homework.
Update from Carne Golf Links: In a recent email note from the general manager, even though golf restrictions were being lifted in Ireland, rounds of play were slow to return, and then the normal Irish weather reminded them of ‘the norm.’ Going to follow this story until some normalcy is achieved. It was announced on Thursday, the 28th, that the European Golf Tour was going to resume under a limited schedule. That should help the folks at Carne.
And while we are on golf, how wonderful that the PGA Tour season is resuming on June 11th at “Hogan’s Alley,” the home course of Hall of Fame member, Ben Hogan, the storied Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth.
It must be remembered, that the greatest comeback in golf history was when Mr. Hogan returned to competitive golf after nearly being killed in a car accident in 1949 to win the 1950 United States Open at another famed course, Merion Golf Club. Stay the course.
Golf is bringing us out a bit more, in our towns.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since 1/06
See you in the paper.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.