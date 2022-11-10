By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
In the previous article, we discussed various considerations that are important in your selection of a person to act as your guardian if you should become incapacitated. We noted that often it is desirable to question whether a guardianship is a desirable option or whether a durable power of attorney for healthcare might be a better option.
It is best to examine this issue from both the guardian’s point of view, and also from the perspective of the ward.
Many of the questions asked by clients relate to their own personal concerns about a future need for someone to provide care for themselves.
• Guardianship or Durable Power of Attorney. Phyllis J. Bryce and Cora Collinson Wells wrote an Oklahoma Bar Journal article “Comparing and Contrasting a Guardianship with the Durable Power of Attorney Document in the Event of Incapacity.”
In that article they noted that a Guardianship is very restrictive of your rights and freedom:
“The Oklahoma Supreme Court….makes clear that a guardianship is a ‘massive curtailment of liberty’ and requires ‘the utmost care to ensure that the ward subject to that curtailment receives due process.’ While a guardianship is one method of dealing with incapacity, a DPOA is an alternative more palatable to many of Oklahoma’s aging population.”
So what are some of the differences between a DPOA and a guardianship?
You, yourself make and sign a Durable Power of Attorney while you are still able to do so.
You select who will act for you. You define specifically what they can do. You determine when that person may begin acting on your behalf. You will usually identify certain “trigger” events that make the DPOA effective (such as statements from two physicians or even your own statement of need).
Or, on the other hand, a DPOA can become effective immediately upon signing.
If a guardianship is created it is created by a court and controlled by that court. The person acting as the Guardian will manage your affairs and must submit regular reports to the court regarding your health, finances etc.
The word “Durable” in the document means that the power of attorney can, in fact, continue to be effective even after your incapacity. This is what enables the DPOA to act as an alternative to guardianship.
If the power of attorney is not “Durable” and written to comply with Oklahoma’s law, then it would become void if you became incapacitated.
• Conclusion. As reviewed, a DPOA offers many advantages to you as a way to delegate your care to another in the event of your incapacity. You control who has power to care for you and select what they can do and when they can do it.
However, in some cases the more formal, controlled guardianship proceeding is desirable. Next week, a look at the guardianship alternative.
