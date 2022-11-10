Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.