One of the most frequent concerns expressed by persons who have both large and small estates is, “How do I make sure that my estate assets do not end up entangled in my children’s divorce or subject to their creditors?”
This is a common concern and is a consideration in most planning. Here is a typical scenario resurrected from a previous column, but still applicable.
Carley F. leaves assets and her company to her daughter, Chelsea. Chelsea though is not particularly skilled at computer technology.
Carley, being somewhat of a hip-shooter, took the easy way out when she designed her estate plan. She had anticipated favorable estate tax laws but failed in her attempt to control the government.
As a result, she placed all of her assets in a trust and the trust provided for transfer directly to Chelsea after Carley’s death (a mistake). Thus after Carley’s death Chelsea owned all of Carley’s assets, outright.
Chelsea being a loyal wife put all of those assets into joint accounts with her husband and they continued to live off of the proceeds.
Shortly after inheriting the studio, Chelsea was in an auto accident and was sued for $5 million. The stress of this suit caused her husband to file for divorce. As a result, the company and all of the assets, are in jeopardy and subject to the claims of the ex spouse as well as the creditors.
Although parts of this sound exaggerated, the fact is that both divorce and accidents occur frequently, and a good plan anticipates both.
I find it of interest to consider some of the tools used by attorneys to protect clients in such situations. It is useful to look at this situation from two different perspectives, that of the Grantor (i.e. Carley F.) and also that of the beneficiary (Chelsea).
• Protections Available to the Grantor. The Grantor can do several things to protect her heirs from losing inherited assets in a divorce or lawsuit.
One of the best protections is to avoid passing outright ownership to the beneficiary and eliminating any possibility that those assets could become joint property in a marriage.
One way this can be done is by providing that the assets remain in an irrevocable trust after death and permitting the beneficiary to have only limited control and access to those assets.
Next week: A discussion of how the beneficiary can have benefits from the trust but not ownership of those assets.
