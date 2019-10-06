By Tim Smith
You can probably sense that I am a tad bullish on Nashville and I must also admit that it was exhilarating walking the streets near the Country Music Hall of Fame during the same period as the Ken Burns film, Country Music was being released episode by episode to America.
The STORY conference that is being featured for a few weeks here was also on board with the celebration as they had a country music duo as the kick off to one of the main sessions.
Attending the Grand Ole Opry was our way of pausing to remember the foundations of our nation's art form.
There were so many other stories '@ STORY' that we enjoyed, and two of them were tied to the Walt Disney organization, especially their animation work.
I had the privilege to talk with Floyd Norman. From the STORY conference booklet: 'A gifted animator in high school, Floyd was on a focused path towards creating epic works. After work on the classic comic series, Archie, he joined the team at Disney and found himself under the direct supervision of Walt Disney himself. There, he put animated touches on classics such as “The Jungle Book,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Mulan,” among others.'
Rounding out the Disney connection was Ms. Linda Woolverton. Once again, from the conference packet: “Linda not only has countless writing credits from TV series to Broadway shows to legendary screenwriter with a sole-writing credit on a billion-dollar film (Beauty and the Beast), as well as the first woman to have written an animated feature for Disney.”
Modest and self-effacing personalities, on and off stage, characterized these talented professionals. Their work continues to speak for them.
I have found that trying to keep up with the dozens, and that is probably conservative, of award presentations made yearly is proving futile. However, one of my frequent sources recently announced that Dame Julie Andrews will be receiving the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, the "highest honor for a career in film."
The AFI award is a significant recognition and its televised ceremony can prove to be most illuminating as it focuses only on the recipient.
Note: Just last week, September 30, 1954 to be exact, Ms. Andrews made her Broadway debut in the musical, “The Boy Friend, an affectionate parody of the musicals of the 1920s.
"Don't think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if its good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art." Andy Warhol
Last week I mentioned that as a very young and inexperienced actor I had worked with a close friend of the late Ethel Merman in a production of the William Inge classic, “Come Back, Little Sheba.”
Ms. Benay Venuta was a most generous and spirited artist and her campus residency at my college was a milestone, capped off with the Sheba production. Ms. Venuta had been a Broadway veteran, most notably as Ms. Merman's replacement in the original production of “Anything Goes” in 1935.
Before leaving Broadway, no, not that famous street in Nashville, the other one a bit farther to the east: A surprise guest at the STORY event was Leslie Odom Jr., who won the Tony Award for playing Aaron Burr in the original production of “Hamilton.”
He spoke on a variety of topics, surprised somewhat that he did not share the Hamilton journey from its workshop production launch to modern theatrical legend.
Another milestone occurred this past week: On October 2, 1950, Charles Schulz's masterwork, Peanuts was launched. It ran until February 2000. Who is your favorite Peanuts character?
Creative personalities and talents abound, in our towns.
Play, ahead!
