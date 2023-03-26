There is an answer to fear

We can all relate to experiencing fear in one form or another.
It is a primal emotion, instinctive to our human nature, like grief or anger. You never coach yourself; I need to feel afraid. You do not have to plan it; fear happens.
“Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, I will never leave you nor forsake you. So we may boldly say: The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?” Hebrews 13:5-6
We fear for our safety. Will there be an earthquake? Will there be a missile launch? Will there be a world war?
We fear losing possessions. Will I be able to keep my house? Will I have enough for groceries this week? Can I help my kids pay for college?
“Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the LORD your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6
We fear physical pain. How will I endure this pain? What if I never get better?
We fear emotional pain. My kids do not care, and my spouse is drifting away. I am not happy with myself.
We want to avoid losing people. Will my husband always love me? Will this friendship last? Will my kids live their life in the Lord?
We fear failure. I could have, I should have, I would have, I did not.
Fear contradicts faith. While fear says, If this happens, I will not be okay, faith says, Come what may, I will be okay because of God.
Fear can flood your heart when you rely entirely on your resources and realize they are insufficient to sustain you.
“For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out, Abba, Father.” Romans 8:15
But fear has no place in the life of a Believer.
A fearful, anxious response is never from God.
The answer to fear is in the presence of God. He is always with us and will never leave or forsake us.
The calm, strong assurance of God is always with us, which means we have nothing to fear.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
Remember to cling to God when fear comes in: GOD is with you, and you have nothing to fear.
Where do you run when you are afraid?
“Heavenly Father, I am Your child and I honor You. I take Your Word for my instruction, and for my life. I will not fear. Your Word says so many times to fear not. When Your Word is alive within me, I will be reminded of what to say to the mountain of fear. I am Your child, and You sent Jesus to this world to be life and peace for even me in the midst of any storm. Thank You for taking care of me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
