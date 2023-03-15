There is hope even in bad times

Trouble comes to us all at different times and sometimes all at once. Regardless of the trouble you are facing right now, there is hope in trouble.
“And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance.” Romans 5:3
We have all had those times when it feels like we cannot win. Sometimes, it can feel like all we are doing is struggling and taking it one day at a time.
When this happens, it is easy for us to lose hope and blame our circumstances. As Believers, we are far from immune to these hardships.
We can be sure that even in the middle of the most horrible situations, we have hope through Jesus for better days.
The Bible tells us that our troubles develop patience in us. That might not sound like a great thing, but it is.
Our real character is shown when we go through troubles.
In those situations, we discover whether we have been trusting in Jesus or others.
Our circumstances are making us stronger and helping us develop true character. Be encouraged that we are supported to avoid trouble.
God has told us that He will never leave us.
Take courage; our troubles are just an opportunity to develop patience and remember that God is good and will never leave us hurting and alone.
Knowing that good can come from any situation we might be facing may make it easier to have hope in difficult times.
But when situations seem hopeless, this may be harder to see. In such moments, we must lean into God and trust His plan.
Do you know what that plan is? Do you have to understand the plan to trust God?
“Heavenly Father, I am blessed no matter what life may bring. I am sheltered in the arms of You, my Father God. You know all things, and I trust You in all things. You know my beginnings to the end, and there is no greater Love than Your Love for me. I must keep my mind renewed each day on Your provisions and promises. This is joy and peace in believing. Thank You for such great love for me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.