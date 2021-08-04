As a Believer, you have hope because you are going to live in heaven forever. Death is not the end. There is more to our story.
“And if Christ is in you, the body is dead because of sin, but the Spirit is life because of righteousness. But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.” (Romans 8:10-11)
We were made in God’s image, and this is not all there is. No matter how bad it seems right now, it is just temporary.
When we have faith in Jesus, we know we will spend eternity with no more sadness, no more sickness, no more suffering.
There is a big difference between people with hope and those people without hope.
You can see it in their eyes. They act like this is all they have. Like it is over. Like that is all there is to life.
Believers know that they are going to be with God for eternity. There is hope because they know they will be reunited one day with their loved ones who followed Jesus.
For a Believer, there is nothing more important.
Once you trust in Jesus, you can be confident that you will spend eternity with Jesus. If you are ready to trust in Jesus or you want to recommit your life, then pray this prayer:
“Dear Jesus, I am grateful for Your love and Your sacrifice that makes it possible for me to join You in heaven. I know I do not deserve it. I want to use the rest of my life to serve You instead of serving myself. I commit my life to You, and I ask You to save me and accept me into Your family. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Do you know that you will spend eternity with Jesus? If not, do not delay. Make that decision today.
“Heavenly Father, I know one day I will see You face to face. My heart's desire while I am here on earth is to please You and honor You. I will honor You with my decision, my heart, my life, and my words. Your Word in me is my life! I want to honor You this day. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.